Nation's Mayors Applaud Selection of Dr. Vivek Murthy as Next U.S. Surgeon General

We all stand to benefit from Dr. Murthy's trusted voice, compassionate leadership, and extensive experience. Tweet this

"Dr. Murthy is no stranger to the U.S. Conference of Mayors. We worked closely with him while he served as Surgeon General in the Obama Administration on the opioid and Zika crises as well as other health challenges. Last week, we were able to meet with Dr. Murthy to discuss ways in which mayors can continue to lead in the fight against the coronavirus. Dr. Murthy made clear that collaboration between Washington and City Halls will be critical as we confront a challenging phase of this pandemic.

"We are grateful that this Transition has made working with mayors a priority and that the Biden-Harris team appreciates the severity of this crisis in American cities. We congratulate all of the Health nominees and appointees. Mayors are eager to get to work with President-elect Biden, Dr. Murthy and the entire Covid-response team."

About The United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are nearly 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/usmayors, or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/usmayors.

SOURCE U.S. Conference of Mayors

Related Links

www.usmayors.org

