Nation's Mayors Congratulate President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors President and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris:

"The nation's mayors congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We stand ready as Democrats, Republicans and Independents to come together and work with you to defeat the coronavirus and rebuild our economy. In the days ahead, mayors across this great nation will do all that they can to help you forge a path forward that strengthens our communities and sustains our common humanity."

About The United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are nearly 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/usmayors, or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/usmayors.

SOURCE U.S. Conference of Mayors

