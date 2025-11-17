Nations Roof Acquires Boone Brothers Roofing

The strategic acquisition expands Nations Roof's presence in the Midwest and adds experienced team members in Omaha, Kansas City, and Sioux City.

BRASELTON, Ga., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nations Roof LLC, a leading U.S.-based commercial roofing contractor, announced its acquisition of Boone Brothers Roofing, a commercial roofing provider operating across the Midwest. This transaction is another step in the company's ongoing strategy to expand its service offerings and geographic reach. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Boone Brothers Roofing, founded in 1959, is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, with additional offices in Olathe, Kansas and Sioux City, Iowa. The company provides reroofing, service and maintenance, and 24/7 emergency response, and is a certified applicator for major roofing manufacturers.

The acquisition brings together Boone Brothers Roofing's deep regional expertise and customer relationships with Nations Roof's national scale and service capabilities. This move further strengthens Nations Roof's position as a leading national provider of commercial roofing services and its commitment to continued growth. Ron Boone will continue in a leadership role at the company.

"Boone Brothers Roofing was built on a 67-year legacy of quality and integrity, proudly serving our communities. As we considered this transition, it was essential to find a partner who shares our values and is focused on the future. We're excited for the next chapter with Nations Roof and grateful for their commitment to service excellence." — Ron Boone, Rich Boone, and Allan Boone Co-Owners, Boone Brothers Roofing.

"We're honored to welcome this talented team to Nations Roof," said Robby Speights, Chief Executive Officer of Nations Roof. "They've built something strong under the Boone family's leadership, and we're committed to carrying that legacy forward. This acquisition deepens our presence in the Midwest and positions us to serve even more customers with the quality and care they expect. It reflects our ongoing commitment to growing with like-minded partners across the country."

The acquired company will operate under the name Boone Brothers Roofing, a Nations Roof Company, and customer contacts will remain unchanged.

DLA Piper LLP US served as legal advisor to Nations Roof.

Lutz served as the exclusive advisor to Boone Brothers Roofing.

About Nations Roof LLC

Nations Roof is a leading commercial roofing contractor in the United States, delivering maintenance, repairs, replacements, and emergency service with certified, warranty-compliant workmanship. With more than 30 offices nationwide, a 24/7/365 National Service Center, and a self-performing team of 1,100+ roofing professionals, Nations Roof provides consistent quality, proven safety (0.47 EMR), and trusted results across every project. Learn more at www.nationsroof.com.

