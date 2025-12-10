Nations Roof Announces Strategic Partnership with State Roofing Systems

The partnership builds on State Roofing Systems' trusted reputation in California and adds new strength to Nations Roof's national service network.

BRASELTON, Ga., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nations Roof LLC, a leading U.S.-based commercial roofing contractor, today announced a new strategic partnership with State Roofing Systems, Inc., a respected commercial roofing provider headquartered in San Leandro, California, with additional operations in Riverside and service coverage across Northern California, Southern California, and the greater Bay Area. Terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

State Roofing Systems

Founded in 1981, State Roofing Systems has earned a strong reputation for technical precision, high-quality workmanship, and long-standing customer relationships across commercial, industrial, institutional, and public-sector markets. Their deep experience and commitment to quality make them a trusted provider throughout California.

This partnership brings together State Roofing Systems' decades of regional expertise and customer trust with Nations Roof's national resources, safety programs, and 24/7/365 National Service Center. The collaboration strengthens Nations Roof's West Coast presence and supports its long-term strategy of aligning with high-performing commercial roofing companies across the country.

State Roofing Systems will continue operating under its current name, with its leadership team maintaining responsibility for day-to-day operations and customer relationships.

"We're proud to partner with the State Roofing Systems team," said Robby Speights, Chief Executive Officer of Nations Roof. "For more than 40 years, they've built a reputation for craftsmanship, reliability, and doing things the right way — qualities we deeply respect. This partnership allows us to support their growth with additional resources and national capabilities while honoring the culture and standards that have made them successful in California."

"Entering into this partnership with Nations Roof is a substantial step forward for our company," said Keith Symons, Founder and President of State Roofing Systems. "It strengthens our ability to support our employees, expands our reach to new clients, and reinforces our commitment to the customers who have trusted us for decades."

DLA Piper LLP US served as legal advisor to Nations Roof.

About Nations Roof LLC

Nations Roof is a leading commercial roofing contractor in the United States, delivering maintenance, repairs, replacements, and emergency service with certified, warranty-compliant workmanship. With more than 30 offices nationwide, a 24/7/365 National Service Center, and a self-performing team of 1,100+ roofing professionals, Nations Roof provides consistent quality, proven safety (0.47 EMR), and trusted results across every project. Learn more at www.nationsroof.com.

