PITTSBURGH, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual list of Military Friendly® Companies has been released on www.militaryfriendly.com

Military Friendly® is pleased to introduce the 2024 Military Friendly® Company Awards and designations for organizations that have met or exceeded our standard in at least three out of four critical areas of commitment to the military community:

Nation's Top Military Friendly® Companies Announced Post this

Recruiting, hiring and training of veterans (Military Friendly® Employers)

Recruiting, hiring and training of military spouses

(Military Spouse Friendly Employers®)

(Military Spouse Friendly Employers®) Partnering with and supporting Veteran-Owned Businesses

(Military Friendly® Supplier Diversity Programs)

(Military Friendly® Supplier Diversity Programs) Commitment to military consumer protections and having a positive brand reputation in the military community (Military Friendly® Brands)

The #1 Military Friendly® Company awards for 2024 was earned by USAA in the over $5 Billion Revenue category. Additional #1 Companies include: Combined Insurance, a Chubb Company in the $1 Billion-$4.9 Billion category, ROUSH Enterprises, Inc. in $500 Million-$1 Billion, The Citadel in the Less than $500 Million Category, and the final #1 company in the Non-Profit Government category was Sanford Health. Companies who also were recognized in the top ten honors are as follows VERIZON, Lowe's Companies, Inc., HILTON, Windstream Holdings, Comcast NBC, Navient Solutions, Wells Fargo & Company, AT&T, and Bristol Myers Squibb.

In total the 2024 Military Friendly® Company designation was awarded to 238 organizations. For more information on the awardees you can view the list at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/2024mfc

"Military Friendly® Companies list represents a growing number of organizations who are taking a holistic approach on engagement, retention, and support in the military and service member community. Their dedication, persistence, and evolution in their programs are what sets these companies apart. This holistic approach is what creates scalability. " - Kayla Lopez, Senior Director of Strategy.

Ready to Pledge your company as Military Friendly? Get registered at: https://www.militaryfriendly.com/account/register/

For Additional information visit https://www.militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide/

About Military Friendly®

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Only about 15 organizations competed for Military Friendly® designation upon its founding in 2003. Today, that number is over 4,500. Military Friendly® ratings are owned and produced by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business founded in 2001. They are not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at www.MilitaryFriendly.com . Data calculations are evaluated for completeness and accuracy by Ernst & Young.

SOURCE Military Friendly