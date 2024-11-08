Military Friendly Announces Employer Memberships

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viqtory has announced the launch of its Military Friendly® Employer Memberships at www.militaryfriendly.com .

The creation of Memberships come at the behest of employers who have long sought access to a more strategic approach to tapping talent from the military community.

"Since 2003, Military Friendly® has been the gold standard in collecting data on and rating Military Friendly Employers. With Memberships, we're now able to offer employers unique tools that help them promote their career opportunities to members of the military community," said Viqtory CEO Chris Hale.

Trust, Training and Talent are the three primary benefits of Employer Membership.

Trust is anchored in a vetting process that ensures Military Friendly® Employer Members pledge to a program to recruit, retain and advance members of the military community as employees in their companies.

"The training blogs, webinars, tools and data insights provide employers with leading best practices on how to recruit, retain and advance veterans and military spouses. This is essential to really connect with this valuable labor pool of 12 million people ," said Kayla Lopez, VP of Memberships.

Talent gives Members access to a military community-centric job board on www.militaryfriendly.com to post jobs, search resumes and promote their employer profile and vetted status in a more exclusive way.

"The labor shortage in this country is not a short-term problem. It's generational. Leading employers are committing as many resources to recruiting talent as they are to recruiting customers. Military Friendly Employer Members will be able to separate themselves from the millions of other employers who are competing for that talent," said Hale.

The Employer launch, which starts today on the eve of Veterans Day weekend, enables Employer Members to populate their employer profiles and job postings in advance of the public launch on December 12.

The public launch will be held on the weekend of the annual Army-Navy football game to honor this historic moment. Employers who become Members before the public launch on December 12 will be honored with their founder status in G.I. Jobs magazine.

Military Friendly® Employer Memberships range from $19 to $997 monthly and are right-priced based on the size of the company. Veteran-owned businesses are given a 25% discount and will also be able to tout their status through a filter that allows military job seekers to find them. A portion of the proceeds benefits military and veteran non-profit organizations.

About Military Friendly®

Military Friendly® provides positive reinforcement for American organizations to invest in programs that improve the lives of veterans. Military Friendly® is a registered trademark of and is owned and operated by Viqtory, a veteran-owned business. Military Friendly® is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com .

