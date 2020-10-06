Nation's Top Military Spouse Friendly® Employers Announced

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2003, Military Friendly® has set the standard for companies nationwide, this year's Military Spouse Friendly® Employers list can be found at www.MilitaryFriendly.com/2021Spouse and will be officially published in the January 2021 issue of Military Spouse® Magazine.

Combined Insurance earned the #1 Military Spouse Friendly® Employer ranking.

"It is an honor to be recognized for our military spouse hiring efforts again this year. Our sales positions allow for flexibility and portability that fits well with the lifestyle that often accompanies being a military spouse. We are proud to support our military, veterans, and their family members by providing meaningful employment," said Combined Insurance's Chief Agency Officer, Doug Abercrombie.

Zeiders Enterprises, PenFed, Windstream, Amentum, Adecco Group, UnitedHealth, Prudential, Boldly and Merck rounded out the top ten.

"Amentum is extremely proud to be recognized for our commitment to military spouses," said John Vollmer, Amentum CEO. "Ranking fifth among companies our size is truly an honor, we understand the value and contribution our military spouses make to the broader community and our company. We celebrate their service and commitment to our shared values of teamwork and dedication to our customers' missions."

Geographically, Military Spouse Friendly® Employers identified Texas as their top hiring region for military spouses with Virginia, Florida, California, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Ohio, Arizona and Maryland rounding out the Top 10.

Financial, banking and business services concerns led the way with 28% of Military Spouse Friendly® designated employers, defense firms comprised 13% while health and pharmaceuticals came in third at 12%.

About Military Friendly®

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefit for the military community. Only about 15 organizations competed for Military Friendly® designation upon its founding in 2003. Today, that number is over 1,500. Military Friendly® ratings are owned and produced by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business founded in 2001. They are not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at www.MilitaryFriendly.com. Data calculations are evaluated for completeness and accuracy by Ernst & Young.

