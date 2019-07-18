Nation's Top-Producing Land Agents of 2018 Recognized by Realtors® Land Institute APEX Awards Program

RLI is also proud to recognize the accomplishments of the APEX 2018 National Broker of The Year recipients in each of the following seven distinct land categories:

Ag Land Sales – Crops: Ray Brownfield , ALC, Land Pro LLC., Ill.

– Crops: , ALC, Land Pro LLC., Ill. Ag Land Sales – Ranches: Dean Saunders , ALC, Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Real Estate, Fla.

– Ranches: , ALC, Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Real Estate, Fla. Recreational Land Sales: Kasey Mock , The Mock Ranches Group and Keller Williams Realty, Texas

, The Mock Ranches Group and Keller Williams Realty, Timberland Sales: Chandlar Graham , Larson & McGowin Properties LLC, Ala.

, Larson & McGowin Properties LLC, Ala. Commercial Land Sales: Eric Frickle, ALC, Eric Conrad Frickle Commercial Realty, Calif.

Residential Land Sales: Marty Domres , ALC, Domres Real Estate Inv., Inc., Fla.

, ALC, Domres Real Estate Inv., Inc., Fla. Auction Land Sales: Steve Bruere , Peoples Company Of Indianola, Iowa

RLI also awarded Geoff Hurdle, ALC, of Hurdle Land & Realty in Tennessee with the APEX 2018 Wrangler Award for largest number of transactions closed in 2018; Geoff had over 181 closed transaction sides in 2018.

In recognition of the tremendous networking opportunities available to RLI Members, especially those that have earned the elite Accredited Land Consultant (ALC) Designation, the APEX Awards also features two ALC-to-ALC Networking Awards:

Largest ALC-to-ALC Transaction – Dean Saunders , ALC, Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Real Estate, Fla; Ben Crosby , ALC, Crosby & Associates, Fla.; and Murray Wise , ALC, Murray Wise Associates, LLC, Ill.

, ALC, Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Real Estate, Fla; , ALC, Crosby & Associates, Fla.; and , ALC, Murray Wise Associates, LLC, Ill. Largest ALC-to-ALC Referral – Minor Taylor, ALC, Taylor Land Investments, Texas , to Ray Brownfield , ALC, Land Pro, LLC, Ill., and John Moss , ALC, The Loranda Group, Inc., Ill.

All applicants must be members of RLI and have at least four million dollars of qualifying dollar volume in closed land sales in 2018. Each applicant was also recognized as part of the RLI APEX 2018 Producers Club with the twenty highest producing applicants awarded as an APEX 2018 Top Twenty National Producer.

"The APEX 2018 Award Winners are the crème of the crop when it comes to conducting land transactions. RLI is proud to be partnered with The Land Report for the second year now to give these land agents the national industry recognition as a top-producer that they deserve," said RLI's CEO Aubrie Kobernus, MBA, RCE, about the new program.

The APEX Awards Program celebrated its second year by doubling in size with 100 applicants totaling a combined $2.3+ billion in qualifying transaction volume. For more information on the award winners, make sure to get a copy of The Land Report, one of the industry's leading magazines for landowners and land professionals, which will be publicizing winners in their upcoming Spring 2019 issue. All land real estate professionals are invited to join RLI and apply to the prestigious APEX Awards Program next year. Learn more at https://www.rliland.com/national-land-conference/rli-apex-awards-program

Digital magazine link: https://landreport.epubxp.com/i/1140025-2019-1

The Realtors® Land Institute, "The Voice of Land," continually strives to maintain its status as the acknowledged leader for all matters pertaining to the land real estate profession. RLI endeavors to remain the essential membership organization for the extraordinary real estate professionals who broker, lease, sell, develop, and manage our most precious resource: the land. The Realtors® Land Institute provides the expertise, camaraderie, and valuable resources that are the foundation for all land real estate professionals to become the best in the business. For more information, visit rliland.com or call 800.441.5263. It's the best time to join the best!

