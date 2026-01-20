Nationwide and Dale Earnhardt Jr., Team Up to Tackle Teen Distracted Driving

NASCAR Hall of Famer highlights Nationwide's Focused Driving Rewards as an easy way to curb phone use, prevent accidents and earn rewards

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- January is Teen Driving Awareness month and Nationwide is partnering with one of motorsports' most recognizable names, Dale Earnhardt Jr., on a new multimedia campaign designed to deliver a simple message to teen drivers: put the phone down when you're driving.

For parents, the day their teen starts driving is equally exciting and nerve-wracking. The latest survey from Nationwide confirms those fears: only 4 in 10 parents rate their teen's driving as "very good" or "excellent," and distracted driving ranks among their top concerns (42%).

"As a parent, I know how important it is to set the right example behind the wheel," said Dale Earnhardt Jr. "This partnership with Nationwide is about giving families practical tools to build safer habits and rewarding them for doing the right thing."

Filmed on a driving course near Charlotte, NC, that was designed by the free national pro-active teen driver safety program B.R.A.K.E.S., the multimedia campaign features a parent-and-teen duo learning safe driving techniques with professional instructors and encouragement from Dale Jr. The family also got firsthand experience with Nationwide's Focused Driving Rewards® programi, which helps drivers earn points for distraction-free driving and redeem them for gift cards.

"Every mile matters when it comes to teen safety," said Chris Lee, Nationwide's VP of Personal Lines Auto. "Partnering with Dale Jr. helps us amplify a simple but powerful message: put the phone down when you're behind the wheel. With programs like Focused Driving Rewards, families have a practical way to reinforce that message and see real results."

Research backs it up: 82% of parents say they would enroll their teen in a program that rewards safe driving, with most citing improved driving habits and safety as a top concern (44%)ii.

Nationwide's 'Focused Driving Rewards®' is open to everyone—not just Nationwide customers—and offers rewards for drivers who keep their focus on the road by not handling their phone.

Program Highlights:

Easy App-Based Experience: Track progress and earn points through the Nationwide app, with drivers earning points redeemable for gift cards when they avoid distractions over time.

Track progress and earn points through the Nationwide app, with drivers earning points redeemable for gift cards when they avoid distractions over time. Open to All: Nationwide policy is not required, any driver can join and offers up to $60 every six months redeemable in gift cards for those who keep their focus on the road.

Nationwide policy is required, any driver can join and offers up to $60 every six months redeemable in gift cards for those who keep their focus on the road. Proven Results: Since launching in 40+ states in 2025, 38% of enrolled participants have lowered their phone distraction, averaging a 39% reduction iii .

Since launching in 40+ states in 2025, 38% of enrolled participants have lowered their phone distraction, averaging a 39% reduction . Simple Focus: The program only measures phone handling events like tapping, hand-held calls, or phone motion, making it easy to understand and improve.

"Driving is a big milestone for teens, and it's natural for parents to feel a little anxious. With the right tools and open conversations, families can ease some of that worry and help teens build confidence behind the wheel. Every trip becomes a chance to practice and reinforce safe driving habits," said Lee.

To learn more and enroll in Focused Driving Rewards click here.

Campaign media assets, including video b-roll, soundbites and still images can be found here.

i Focused Driving Rewards is not insurance and does not require the purchase of a policy or a quote. Participation is optional and subject to terms and conditions. Not available in all states. Nationwide may terminate the program at any time. Focused Driving Rewards is not currently available in AK, CA, FL, HI, LA, MA, NY or OK.

ii https://news.nationwide.com/download/7f628269-4f3d-4029-a789-5b9c283b8dcf/familywithteendriver-nationwidedrivingbehaviors2025report.pdf

iii Based on Nationwide data through November 2025. Limited to drivers that have more than one month of active participation in the program.

