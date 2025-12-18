Oh, What Fun It Is to Drive? Not on December's Riskiest Day

Dangers on the Roadway Peak the Weekends Before the Holidays

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- If you find yourself rushing around to get ready for the holidays, you're not alone! It is a time of year when more drivers are on the roads, which increases the chance of an accident happening. For the second straight year, the most dangerous day to drive this month is expected to be December 23, according to a predictive analysis of Nationwide claims data.

'Tis the Season to be Driving

For the past few years, Nationwide claims frequency has shown other risky days are the Friday before Christmas (December 19 this year), with an increase in auto accidents peaking on December 23.

"The holidays are busy enough, don't add risk to the mix," said Casey Kempton, President, P&C Personal Lines. "The simplest way to stay safe is to keep your eyes on the road and your phone out of reach. A quick text or scroll isn't worth the danger it creates for you, your passengers, and everyone sharing the road."

Distracted Driving in a Winter Wonderland

There is a good chance while driving to do your holiday shopping, you'll see another driver looking at their phones behind the wheel.

According to the latest driving survey from Nationwide, the overwhelming majority agree driving has become more dangerous, reporting that other drivers are more often looking at their phones (92%). Even more alarming, 1 in 10 (11%) confess to reading or writing emails while driving.*

An analysis using Nationwide SmartRide data revealed that the average driver experiences five or more distractions in a 20-mile commute, with each distraction averaging 15 seconds at 45mph—this is equivalent to driving blind for over the length of three football fields!

Nationwide's 'Focused Driving Rewards®' Can Encourage Safer Habits

To help combat these issues, Nationwide has introduced the Focused Driving Rewards (FDR) program,** a first-of-its-kind initiative that rewards all drivers, both existing Nationwide members and non-customers, for reducing phone use behind the wheel.

Key details include:

App-Based Participation: The program is managed through the Nationwide app, with participants earning points redeemable for gift cards when they avoid distractions over time.





The program is managed through the Nationwide app, with participants earning points redeemable for gift cards when they avoid distractions over time. Rewards Pilot Success: FDR launched successfully across more than 40 states in 2025. Since the start, we've seen 38% of drivers enrolled have lowered their distraction levels, with those showing improvements averaging a 39% reduction. Notably, the most significant improvements have come from reduced phone tapping while behind the wheel.





FDR launched successfully across more than 40 states in 2025. Since the start, we've seen 38% of drivers enrolled have lowered their distraction levels, with those showing improvements averaging a 39% reduction. Notably, the most significant improvements have come from reduced phone tapping while behind the wheel. No Strings Attached: FDR is open to everyone, not just Nationwide customers, and offers up to $60 every six months in gift cards for those that keep their focus on the roads while driving.





FDR is open to everyone, not just Nationwide customers, and offers up to $60 every six months in gift cards for those that keep their focus on the roads while driving. Simplicity & Focus: The program only considers phone handling events (like tapping, hand-held calls, or phone motion), making it an easy way to try out a telematics experience and be rewarded for improved focus.

Deck the Halls with Updated Insurance

The holiday season is a great time to review your insurance coverage with your agent to make sure you have the right coverage for your needs. The claims data shows that drivers have good reason to be apprehensive about driving around the holidays; knowing you're covered in case something does happen can bring some relief.

*Nationwide Driving Behaviors Survey 2025, a nationally representative online survey of 1,000 general consumers and 400 commercial drivers from March 5-18, 2025.

**Focused Driving Rewards is not currently available in AK, CA, FL, HI, LA, MA, NY or OK. Drivers 29 years and younger can earn up to $60 every 6 months. Drivers 30 years and older can earn $2.50 every 2 weeks, up to $30 every 6 months. Focused Driving Rewards is not insurance and does not require the purchase of a policy or a quote. Participation is optional and subject to terms and conditions. Nationwide may terminate the program at any time.

