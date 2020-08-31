Nationwide® and the National Council on Aging offer new Medicare plan assessment tool

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide® has partnered with the National Council on Aging (NCOA) to offer a free, self-service website to help consumers and financial professionals access the Medicare information they need to make informed decisions about their health care coverage.

The NCOA My Medicare Matters® tool brought to you by Nationwide educates individuals about Medicare eligibility and walks them through the decisions they need to make. In addition to helping compare plan options and costs, the tool allows consumers to speak with a Medicare broker who will answer their questions and help them enroll in a Medicare plan.

"The array of Medicare options facing those about to turn 65 can be intimidating. One of the most important services financial professionals can provide when planning for retirement is offering Medicare guidance," said Kristi Rodriguez, leader of the Nationwide Retirement Institute®. "It's important for financial professionals to talk with their clients about Medicare and the out-of-pocket costs they will likely face."

With approximately 3.65 million Americans becoming Medicare eligible every year through 2030*, clients working with financial professionals expect them to help with Medicare decisions.

"Financial professionals can add value to their relationships by addressing their clients' request for guidance without having to become a Medicare expert," Rodriguez added. Nationwide Retirement Institute's robust Medicare education toolset now includes a new NCOA My Medicare Matters portal that financial professionals can use to invite their clients to use My Medicare Matters and support their journey through the Medicare landscape. "This unbiased tool allows you to play a helpful role without walking your clients through every step of the enrollment process."

"Many people enter their later years unaware of how challenging health care costs can be as they age," said Ramsey Alwin, President and CEO of the National Council on Aging. "My Medicare Matters is designed to make it easier for people to make informed and confident choices about their Medicare coverage."

Financial Professionals can access the tool at: https://nationwidefinancial.com/nationwide-retirement-institute/medicare/my-medicare-matters-tool

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

* Census.gov, By 2030 all baby boomers will be age 65 or older. Dec. 2019

My Medicare Matters® is a registered trademark of the National Council on Aging.

This material is not a recommendation to buy, sell, hold, or rollover any asset, adopt an investment strategy, retain a specific investment manager or use a particular account type. It does not take into account the specific investment objectives, tax and financial condition or particular needs of any specific person. Investors should work with their financial professional to discuss their specific situation.

This information is general in nature and is not intended to be tax, legal, accounting or other professional advice. The information provided is based on current laws, which are subject to change at any time, and has not been endorsed by any government agency.

Nationwide and the National Council on Aging are separate and non-affiliated companies.

Nationwide is not affiliated and does not endorse any of the Medicare Broker Partners that are used in this program.

Nationwide has a paid sponsorship agreement in place with the National Council on Aging (NCOA) to help promote financial wellness concepts for older consumers.

Nationwide Investment Services Corporation (NISC), member FINRA, Columbus, OH. Nationwide Retirement Institute is a division of NISC.

Nationwide, the Nationwide N and Eagle, Nationwide is on your side and Nationwide Retirement Institute are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company © Nationwide 2020

NFM-20074AO

Contact:

Charley Gillespie

[email protected]

SOURCE Nationwide

Related Links

http://www.nationwide.com

