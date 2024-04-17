Nationwide announces 2024 Wacky Pet Names winners

Molly from Corporate, Tony "Scarface" Baloney and Thor Odinbun, God of Bunder each finish first

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A dog from Little Rock, Arkansas, a cat from Portland, Oregon, and a New York City rabbit captured the kookiest name crowns in Nationwide's® Wacky Pet Names campaign. Congratulations to Molly from Corporate, Tony "Scarface" Baloney and Thor Odinbun, God of Bunder for their first-place finishes in the dog, cat and exotic pet name categories, respectively.

Each year, the nation's pet health insurance leader recognizes the most unique and clever names among its roster of more than 1.2 million protected pets. The top 10 wackiest dog, cat and exotic names were put to a public vote that ran April 9-12.

To commemorate their wins, the families of Molly from Corporate, Tony "Scarface" Baloney and Thor Odinbun, God of Bunder will each receive a professional photo shoot with their pet and a gift card to create a custom pet portrait.

