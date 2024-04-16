NFL Draft takes center stage in Nationwide's latest advertising

New spot featuring Peyton Manning debuts on first day of 2024 NFL Draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the #1 pick in the 1998 NFL Draft, Peyton Manning knows what top prospects should expect as they prepare for Draft night. In Nationwide's newest ad, the insurance and financial services company's longtime brand ambassador uses his experience to help draftees prepare for their big moment.

The new creative leverages Nationwide's partnership with the NFL and its relationship with one of football's most recognizable figures to reinforce Nationwide as a trusted financial services provider.

"Draft Night Drills" features the NFL Hall of Famer coaching fictional prospects on how to handle familiar Draft night scenarios, from picking the perfect look to perfecting the requisite on-stage moments.

"Nationwide's decade long partnership with the National Football League has allowed the brand to engage with some of the most passionate and dedicated fans in the world of sports," said Ramon Jones, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Nationwide. "Our 'Draft Night Drills' campaign hits on those unforgettable moments that make the Draft special for NFL prospects, while having fun and reminding viewers Nationwide is here to help people prepare for their financial futures."

"In ten years of partnership with Nationwide, we've done a lot of great work together, but using the NFL Draft as a backdrop was special and brought back some good memories," said Peyton Manning. "It was fun to parody some of those signature moments that people expect during the NFL Draft."

Teaser spots are in market now across broadcast, social media and digital platforms. The primary 30-second commercial will debut on April 25 to coincide with the first day of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.

Nationwide has been an official sponsor of the National Football League since 2014 and recently announced a multiyear renewal. The extension adds sponsorship in the retirement planning category beginning with the 2024 NFL season while maintaining presenting sponsorship of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award and designation as the league's official auto, home, life, business, agribusiness, and pet insurance partner.

