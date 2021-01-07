Nationwide Awarded for Exceptional Support to Plan Participants for Seventh Consecutive Year

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DALBAR is excited to announce that Nationwide Retirement Plans has earned the coveted Plan Participant Service Award for 2020. This award recognizes Nationwide for the quality of telephone support being provided to participants in both public and private-sector retirement plans. 2020 marks the seventh consecutive year in which Nationwide earned the Plan Participant Service Award.

DALBAR Director Brendan Yeager explains the significance of this year's win, "The quality of the service that participants receive when they call their retirement plan provider is always important, but 2020 really raised the bar, with the uncertainty related to the pandemic and the financial hardship faced by so many Americans. Nationwide rose to the challenge, providing the same world-class service that their customers have come to expect. This achievement in such a difficult year really speaks to Nationwide's commitment to their customers."

In order to earn this prestigious DALBAR award, companies must undergo a thorough and independent year-long audit looking at the quality of contact center interactions. Award eligibility is determined by a review of actual customer interactions against detailed criteria based on superior service standards and industry best practices. DALBAR's criteria cover all aspects of the customer experience, including both the interpersonal relationship and the transactional elements. Despite the difficult environment for contact centers forced to adapt to the pandemic, Nationwide was held to the same high standards in 2020 as in years past.

For more information about DALBAR Awards and other Customer Experience Audit programs, please contact Brooke Halloran at 617-624-7273 or [email protected].

About DALBAR

DALBAR, Inc. is the financial community's leading independent expert for evaluating, auditing and rating business practices, customer performance, product quality and service. Launched in 1976, DALBAR has earned recognition for consistent and unbiased evaluations of investment companies, registered investment advisers, insurance companies, broker/dealers, retirement plan providers and financial professionals. DALBAR awards are recognized as marks of a superior standard of care in the financial community.

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; pet, motorcycle and boat insurance.

SOURCE DALBAR, Inc.

Related Links

www.dalbar.com

