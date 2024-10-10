Nationwide Continues to Lead in Customer Experience, Securing Fifth Consecutive DALBAR Award

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide has once again proven its unwavering commitment to exceptional customer service, earning its fifth consecutive DALBAR Customer Experience Excellence Award. The award underscores Nationwide's dedication to providing top-tier service across retirement live phone support channels and digital touchpoints, including online platforms and mobile interfaces.

"We are incredibly honored to receive the DALBAR Customer Experience Excellence Award for the fifth year in a row. This accolade highlights our relentless commitment to exceptional service and our dedication to continually enhancing customer experience. We sincerely appreciate this prestigious recognition," said Cheryl Thompson, Vice President of Operations – Retirement Solutions at Nationwide.

Shelley Eramo, Director at DALBAR, praised Nationwide for its sustained excellence: "Nationwide's consistent top performance demonstrates not only their commitment to customer service but also their forward-thinking approach. Year after year, they set a high bar for the industry, and we're proud to recognize them once again for delivering exceptional experiences that meet our rigorous standards."

This DALBAR award, widely recognized in the financial services industry, is the result of a rigorous, year-long audit evaluating customer service across multiple channels. Nationwide's ability to consistently meet and exceed DALBAR's stringent criteria has solidified its reputation as a customer experience leader.

Nationwide Retirement Solutions administers nearly 32,000 retirement plans, helping protect nearly $200 billion in participant assets, and helping secure financial futures for over 2.7 million participants. Nationwide services the highest volume of Governmental 457 plans and demonstrated significant growth in corporate 401(k) and not-for-profit 403(b) markets. Nationwide is committed to serving the retirement industry by doing the right thing at the right time through better participant experiences, administrative simplicity and values that translate to service.

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified financial services and insurance organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; and pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com .

About DALBAR

For over 48 years, DALBAR has been the leading independent financial services market research firm, recognized by the industry and government alike. Specializing in uncovering the needs, behaviors, and concerns of investors and financial professionals, DALBAR provides actionable insights to help firms enhance their products, services, and communications. As an expert in audits, evaluations, ratings, and due diligence certifications, DALBAR awards are a hallmark of excellence, setting the standard for quality in the financial services community. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

For more information visit www.dalbar.com or contact us at [email protected]

SOURCE DALBAR, Inc.