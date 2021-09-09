Nationwide DentalInsurance.com Survey: Why Do Consumers Change Dentists?

A survey released today by DentalInsurance.com explored the dissatisfactions motivating consumers to change dentists. Tweet this

Several reasons for dental switching illuminated significant differences between women and men. For example, women were more likely than men to indicate out-of-network status a reason to change dentists (34.1 percent vs 26.5 percent). Women were also twice as likely as men to cite a dentist's criticism of their teeth and oral health as a reason for seeking a new dentist (14.3 percent vs 7.1 percent). Another divide discovered by the survey was that women were 52 percent more likely than men (12.6 percent vs 8.3 percent) to indicate lower costs were grounds for switching.

From a geographic perspective, price sensitivity was most prevalent in the western United states. 13.8 percent of respondents living in the West said they would change dentists because a different practice had lower prices, which was a response rate 31 percent higher than the national average. The region least interested in price was the Midwest where 7.8 of respondents would change dentists to save money.

Despite the prevalence of dental fear (nearly half the population), a lack of sedation dentistry was the least common reason for changing dentists. Only 7.5 percent of adults surveyed said the absence of sedation dentistry would motivate a dentist switch.

Healthcare expert Kev Coleman, who served as the analyst on this survey, commented, "Many dental practices are still suffering from the lower patient volume and lost revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, making customer retention all the more important for their financial stability. The results of this nationwide survey provide an important guide for dentists' efforts to keep their existing clients."

