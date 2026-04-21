Nationwide helps deliver professional women's soccer to Columbus in celebration of the company's centennial year

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide today announced that, together with Haslam Sports Group and the Edwards family, it has been awarded a National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) franchise in Columbus, officially securing a new professional women's soccer club for Central Ohio. The announcement comes during Nationwide's 100th anniversary year, marking a milestone moment for both the company and Columbus.

"Nationwide was born in Columbus, and we've grown up together over the last 100 years," said Kirt Walker, Nationwide chief executive officer. "As we prepared to celebrate our centennial, we knew we wanted to do something big to give back to the city that has given us so much. Supporting a new professional women's sports franchise in Central Ohio was a unique opportunity we just had to embrace."

The new club is expected to begin play in the 2028 NWSL season at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus' Arena District, sharing a world-class, soccer-specific stadium and fan experience with the Columbus Crew. The project includes a new, women-specific training facility and stadium enhancements including new locker rooms designed for and used by NWSL teams.

"When young athletes in Central Ohio can see women competing at the highest level in their own backyard and see the investment, facilities and visibility match what they see in the men's game, it sends a powerful message about what's possible. We're proud to stand alongside Haslam Sports Group and the Edwards family to help make that a reality in Columbus," Walker added.

Nationwide has been the exclusive insurance partner of the NWSL since 2021. Through the league partnership, Nationwide and the NWSL have:

Established the Lauren Holiday Impact Award in 2024, recognizing the active NWSL player who exemplifies exceptional service, leadership and character in their community.

Created Experience Nationwide, a paid, immersive and hands-on learning program that provides NWSL players with professional development and business experience to help prepare for careers beyond the pitch.

Expanded local club relationships so that Nationwide now partners with most NWSL teams, deepening ties in local communities and with fans across the country.

Columbus has emerged as a national hub for women's sports, hosting marquee events and driving significant sports-related economic activity for the region. The addition of an NWSL club will build on that momentum, generating new economic activity and providing another pathway for girls and young women inspired by the global growth of soccer.

"This club is also a celebration of the Columbus Way – public and private partners, businesses and civic leaders and passionate fans all coming together to do something big for our community," Walker said. "We are grateful to the leaders across the city, county and region whose support helped make this possible. Together, we're not just adding another team, we're strengthening the foundation for economic growth and opportunity in Central Ohio."

Nationwide's mutual structure allows the company to take a long-term view and invest beyond its core businesses, especially in the communities it calls home. The new club is expected to bring more visitors downtown, support local businesses, create opportunities for neighbors and associates, and help keep the Arena District vibrant year-round. It represents another way Nationwide delivers value for its members while continuing to serve as a long-term community builder in Columbus.

The new NWSL club adds to a broader portfolio of sports relationships for Nationwide that includes sponsorships in the NFL, NWSL, MLS, PGA TOUR and NHL.

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified financial services and insurance organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; and pet, motorcycle and boat insurance.

For more information about Nationwide and Nationwide's ratings, visit www.nationwide.com or Company Ratings -- Nationwide.

Subscribe today to receive the latest news from Nationwide. Nationwide, Nationwide is on your side and the Nationwide N and Eagle are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. © 2026

Contact:

Emily Buzzard

(614) 249-6349

[email protected]

SOURCE Nationwide