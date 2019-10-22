Nationwide names new Chief Marketing Officer--moves to accelerate innovation momentum

"Ramon is well-prepared to assume the role of chief marketing officer," said Nationwide Chief Executive Officer Kirt Walker. "During his nearly two decades at Nationwide, he has held numerous leadership roles in the business and in marketing that make him uniquely qualified to promote and protect the Nationwide brand and position him to drive further business success."

As CMO, Jones will report to Walker and be responsible for Nationwide's brand and marketing strategy, advertising, creative services, social media and corporate communications.

As Jones takes on the new role as Nationwide's marketing leader, Chief Strategy Officer Mike Mahaffey will take on additional responsibility for Nationwide's innovation-related initiatives.

"Our emphasis on innovation remains critical to our continued success," said Walker. "Mike will be responsible for building upon a strong, technology-focused foundation, including our venture capital initiatives, strategic partnerships with companies like Amazon, and new platforms like the recently-announced Spire, a digital insurance platform for self-reliant millennials."

Mahaffey was recently elevated to the role of Chief Strategy & Corporate Development Officer, reporting to Walker. Previously he served as Chief Risk Officer since 2008, and Chief Strategy Officer since 2014. Mike joined Nationwide in 2005 from Deloitte Consulting where he served in the firm's Strategy and Operations practice in Chicago. Mike holds a bachelor of science degree in accounting and business administration from Pepperdine University and a master of business Administration degree from the University of Michigan. Mike also serves on the Board of Trustees for the Center for Science and Industry (COSI) in Columbus and is the Chairman of the Advisory Board at the Risk Institute at The Ohio State University.

Jones has held numerous leadership roles including Regional Vice President of Nationwide's Western US operations, Associate Vice President for the Office of the Chief Executive Officer, Marketing leader of Nationwide's Property Casualty businesses, and most recently Financial Services Marketing leader. Ramon earned a bachelor of science degree in finance from Villanova University, and a master of business administration degree from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He serves as a board member of Directions for Youth and Family Services, a local nonprofit focused on at risk youth. He also serves on the board of the Mt. Carmel Foundation.

"We wish Terrance the very best," said Walker. "As we continue our journey, I am confident that these two dynamic leaders are well positioned to accelerate our success into the future."

