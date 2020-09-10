Nationwide Partners with SS&C to Transform Advisor-Sold Retirement Plan Business

WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Nationwide, a leading insurance and financial services company, has partnered with SS&C to support and enhance its advisor-sold retirement plan platform. The strategic partnership will enable Nationwide to expand its advisor-sold retirement plan business and enter new markets.

"Partnering with SS&C will allow Nationwide to accelerate our efforts to offer the value-added solutions that today's plan sponsors and participants demand," said Eric Stevenson, president of Nationwide's retirement plans business. "This partnership will move up the timing of our platform modernization efforts and allow us to introduce new and enhanced capabilities, all while delivering an extraordinary experience."

Nationwide has been an AWD business process management client since 1997.

Under the agreement, Nationwide will transform its advisor-sold retirement business and transfer its management onto SS&C Retirement Solutions' platform in 2021. SS&C will handle the technology, administration and recordkeeping processes for this segment on its end-to-end digital platform.

"We are pleased to be working with Nationwide to bring an enhanced digital experience to its customers," said Mike Sleightholme, General Manager. "The agreement reinforces a trend we see with large retirement players such as insurance, asset management and advisory firms embracing strategic outsourcing partnerships. We look forward to supporting Nationwide's advisor-sold retirement business growth."

SS&C Retirement Solutions has more than 30 years of experience servicing more than 8.4 million plan participants. Learn more about the offering here.

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com . Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

