Nationwide Petition to Expel Congressman George Santos Launched

SLEEPY HOLLOW, N.Y., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A nationwide petition to expel George Santos from Congress was launched on the day he was scheduled to take the oath of office. A comprehensive list of the staggering claims reportedly made by and about him appears on politicianshonorcode.com.

The petition Expel George Santos demands elected representatives be trustworthy, honest, and honorable in their words and actions and in representing us and that they:

Promptly conduct investigations and hearings on the history, activities and statements of George Santos and promptly make the findings public. Immediately make prominent, unambiguous statements about Santos on the member's website about any affiliation, agreements, and aide the member provided Santos. Promptly vote to expel Santos if any competent group finds that Santos lied, made false statements, or committed any violation of a rule or law anywhere in the world – a censure, reprimand or fine is insufficient. Take affirmative action to demonstrate trust and honesty by pledging, signing, and abiding by the Politicians Honor Code that states in essence, "I (name) pledge to my constituents that I will not lie, cheat, steal, or tolerate those who do…." found at politicianshonorcode.com and submitting the properly executed pledge for inclusion in the public database.

"We know politicians exercise their First Amendment right to lie to us, all too often for their self-interest and self-enrichment. They never said they wouldn't lie to us, and we never told them not to lie to us. That is until now," said Michael Doorley, keeper of the Politicians Honor Code and Pledge, which is similar to pledges at West Point and other service academies.

The Honor Code and Pledge was sent to every sitting member of the 117th Congress. Only one member signed it. It is currently being sent to every member of the 118th Congress.

"It is unlikely George Santos will resign from Congress. And it is questionable if enough of his fellow members of Congress will vote to expel him unless their constituents and donors place immense pressure on them. Too many elected politicians do not do the right thing for their constituents or for our country. Rather, they do what's right for them. And votes, contributions, and most importantly self-preservation and self-enrichment is right for them," said Doorley as he encourages constituents to sign the petition.

