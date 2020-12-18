Nationwide® Reveals the Wackiest Pet Names of 2020
Scarlett No Haira and Edgar Allen Paw earn top honors
Dec 18, 2020, 13:09 ET
BREA, Calif., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What's in a name? For a Chinese Crested dog called Scarlett No Haira and a dark, moody cat known as Edgar Allen Paw, it is the distinction of being declared Wackiest Pet Names of 2020.
Each year, Nationwide®, the nation's first and largest provider of pet health insurance in the U.S., recognizes the most imaginative and unique names among its roster of four-legged members. After a deep dive into the company's database of insured pets, the top 10 wackiest dog and cat names were selected and put to a recent vote among Nationwide's pet parents.
Below are the top 10 Wackiest Pet Names of 2020:
|
Dogs
|
Cats
|
Scarlett No Haira - WINNER
|
Edgar Allen Paw - WINNER
"While we all love a descriptive name like Goldie, or those that captured the zeitgeist like Rey or Bella, pet parents who take a unique approach to pet naming are also very much appreciated at Nationwide," said Dr. Jules Benson, Nationwide's Chief Veterinary Officer. "Whether the moniker is meant to be funny, ironic, or just plain nonsensical, giving an intentionally uncommon name shows a special thoughtfulness about a pet's place within a family."
For photos and background stories of the top 10 wackiest dog and cat names, visit www.wackypetnames.com.
About Nationwide pet insurance
With more than 880,000 insured pets, Nationwide is the first and largest provider of pet health insurance in the United States. Nationwide pet health insurance plans cover dogs, cats, birds and exotic pets for multiple medical problems and conditions relating to accidents, illnesses and injuries. Medical plans are available in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Underwritten by Veterinary Pet Insurance Company (CA), Columbus, OH, an A.M. Best A+ rated company (2019); National Casualty Company (all other states), Columbus, OH, an A.M. Best A+ rated company (2019). Agency of Record: DVM Insurance Agency. Pet owners can find Nationwide pet insurance on Facebook or follow on Twitter. For more information about Nationwide pet insurance, call 800-USA-PETS (800-872-7387) or visit petinsurance.com.
About Nationwide
Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
Nationwide, Nationwide is on your side and the Nationwide N and Eagle are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. © 2020.
