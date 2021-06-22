Nationwide Search Begins for #DisneyMagicMakers to Reward Those Who Make Magic in Their Communities

GLENDALE, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Disney Parks, Experiences and Products today announced the Disney Magic Makers contest, an all-new nationwide search to recognize and reward those who make magic by bringing comfort, support and joy to those around them.

Starting today through Oct. 1, 2021, any U.S. resident over 18 can nominate a person who inspires them for the Disney Magic Makers contest by visiting www.disneymagicmakers.com and sharing the positive impact they have made. Fifty nominees whose inspirational acts of kindness, compassion, and creativity best exemplify the values of a #DisneyMagicMaker will win a trip to Walt Disney World Resort to join "The World's Most Magical Celebration" for the 50th anniversary and a one-year subscription to Disney+ if eligible. People can further celebrate their hometown heroes with a public post using #DisneyMagicMakers on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or TikTok.

"All of us at Disney have been inspired by the countless acts of goodwill by people across the country throughout the pandemic," said Josh D'Amaro, Chairman, Disney Parks Experiences and Products. "These magic makers and their stories have changed us in ways we never imagined. That's why we're so proud to celebrate those who continue to make everyday magic a reality."

To keep the magic in motion, Disney will donate a total of $400,000 among four non-profits that demonstrated resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic: Make-A-Wish® , Starlight Children's Foundation , Boys & Girls Clubs of America , and The Nature Conservancy . These organizations each found unique and innovative ways to continue serving their communities when they needed magic most.

Magic moments come in all shapes and sizes, from simple, sincere acts between neighbors to massive acts of charity, kindness and generosity. What binds these special moments together is the way they raise spirits, inspire communities, and connect people to one another. For more examples of inspiring acts of goodwill from #DisneyMagicMakers, see here .

The search begins now! For more details, visit www.disneymagicmakers.com and follow the conversation on social using #DisneyMagicMakers.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Enter contest between June 22, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET and October 1, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., who are 18 years of age at time of entry. Nominees must be at least 13 years of age at time of nomination. Limit 5 entries per person. See Official Rules and visit www.DisneyMagicMakers.com for full details on how to enter, eligibility requirements, contest entry periods, prize description and limitations. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media, Inc., 500 S. Buena Vista Street, Burbank, CA 91521.

