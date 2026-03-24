Nationwide Search for America's Taco Legends

Not all awards are created equal. This is where Taco Legends are decided.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TacoTuesday.com, the digital home of America's favorite weekly food tradition, proudly announces the evolution of The Golden Taco Awards, a nationwide, community-powered search to discover and celebrate the most beloved taco destinations across the United States.

Taco Legend - Golden Taco Award 2026

In partnership with Food & Beverage Magazine, the leading digital publication dedicated to the food and beverage industry, this collaboration brings together two influential platforms to elevate restaurants, support industry partners, and spotlight the taco spots that have earned true legendary status.

"At Food & Beverage Magazine, we're always looking to align with platforms that celebrate excellence in a meaningful way," said Michael Politz, Publisher of Food & Beverage Magazine. "We're thrilled to partner with TacoTuesday.com together, we're creating a powerful platform that unites the industry, supports our partners, and shines a national spotlight on the Taco Legends defining taco culture across America."

A Nationwide Search for Taco Legends

At the heart of this initiative is a bold mission: to uncover the "Taco Legends", the taco spots everyone talks about, raves about, and returns to week after week.

As Golden Taco Awards programs emerge across the country, TacoTuesday.com is intentionally setting out to stand apart and lead the category. Not all awards are created equal, and this platform is designed to rise above the noise by focusing on what truly defines greatness: real community passion, loyal followings, and tacos people can't stop talking about.

This isn't about fleeting popularity, it's about legacy.

It's about identifying the taco spots that have already earned legendary status in their communities.

Powered by a dedicated voting platform at GoldenTacoAwards.com, taco lovers nationwide are invited to support their favorite local restaurants in a dynamic, month-by-month regional competition launching April 1st.

A Nationwide Celebration of Taco Culture

Unlike traditional food awards determined by critics or committees, this is a true community-driven experience putting the power directly in the hands of the people who know tacos best.

This is where fandom meets flavor.

This is where local favorites rise above the noise.

This is where Taco Legends are decided.

Monthly Regional Voting Across the U.S.

The Golden Taco Awards will roll out region by region, with each month highlighting a new taco market, including:

Los Angeles

Orange County

San Diego

New York City

Austin

Dallas

Phoenix

Chicago

Miami

And more

Each region will feature its own dedicated voting page at GoldenTacoAwards.com, culminating in one standout restaurant earning the title of that city's Taco Legend and officially joining the national ranks of Taco Legends.

How It Works

Voting takes place at GoldenTacoAwards.com

Voting officially launches April 1st

Each month features a new regional competition

Taco fans vote for their favorite local restaurants

The restaurant with the highest verified votes wins

Winner Recognition: Becoming a Taco Legend

Each Taco Legend will receive:

Golden Taco Award wall art and certificate from TacoTuesday.com

A featured spotlight on TacoTuesday.com

Dedicated social media promotion

National recognition across TacoTuesday.com's and Food & Beverage Magazine's platform

Winners will be celebrated across digital and social channels, elevating their visibility and solidifying their place as a Taco Legend within their community and across the country.

"Tacos bring people together every single week," said TacoTuesday.com Founder Pamela Waitt. "There are a lot of taco awards out there, but this is about doing it differently. Taco Legends that receive a Golden Taco Award are about giving the community a true voice and recognizing the best, the places everyone already knows, loves, and can't stop talking about."

Join the Search for Taco Legends

With millions of Americans celebrating Taco Tuesday each week, TacoTuesday.com continues to lead the national conversation around taco culture. The Golden Taco Awards build on that momentum, creating a platform that finds Taco Legends in the United States.

Taco fans and restaurants can stay updated on voting schedules, featured regions, and winner announcements by:

Vote at GoldenTacoAwards.com

Visiting TacoTuesday.com

Following @TacoTuesday.Official

Subscribing to the TacoTuesday.com newsletter

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE TacoTuesday.com