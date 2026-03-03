TacoTuesday.com Launches The Golden Taco Award

A Nationwide, Community-Driven Search for America's Best Tacos Powered by Instagram Voting

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TacoTuesday.com, the digital home of America's favorite weekly food tradition, proudly announces the launch of The Golden Taco Award, a nationwide celebration honoring the best tacos across the United States.

From iconic street-side taquerías to chef-driven culinary destinations, The Golden Taco Award shines a spotlight on the restaurants that define taco culture and puts the power of selection directly in the hands of the community.

Unlike traditional food awards determined by critics or committees, The Golden Taco Award is entirely community driven. Voting takes place exclusively on Instagram via @TacoTuesday.Official, where taco lovers across the country can rally behind their favorite local spots.

A Regional Spotlight on America's Taco Capitals

The Golden Taco Award will roll out region by region, featuring major taco hubs throughout the United States — including Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, New York City, Austin, Phoenix, Chicago, Miami, and more.

Each region will have its own voting window and crowned champion, celebrating the local legends and taco destinations that make every market unique.

"Tacos bring people together every single week," said TacoTuesday.com Founder Pamela Waitt. "The Golden Taco Award is about celebrating the restaurants that keep that tradition alive and letting the people decide who deserves to be a champion."

How It Works

Voting takes place exclusively on Instagram

The restaurant with the highest verified engagement wins

Winners receive official Golden Taco Award Champion wall art, a featured spotlight on TacoTuesday.com, dedicated social media promotion, and press recognition

The initiative is designed to spotlight restaurants, energize local pride, and elevate taco culture nationwide.

More Than an Award - A Movement

With millions of Americans participating in Taco Tuesday each week, TacoTuesday.com continues to lead the national conversation around taco culture. The Golden Taco Award builds on that momentum, creating a social-powered platform that celebrates flavor, community, and regional pride.

Restaurants and fans can stay updated on voting schedules and regional launches by following @TacoTuesday.Official on Instagram and subscribing to the TacoTuesday.com newsletter.

