Nationwide Teams up with Toyota to Offer Insurance Featuring Telematics Solution

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether they're driving a new Toyota off the lot or already have one in the driveway, car owners behind the wheel of a Toyota connected vehicle now have an easier way to get insurance. Nationwide and Toyota Insurance Management Solutions (TIMS) have teamed up to launch TIMS BrightDrive™ i, a Toyota insurance experience that simplifies the purchasing process while rewarding customers for their safe driving.

TIMS BrightDrive uses driving data collected from the connected vehicle to provide a discount based on the customer's driving behavior. Toyota customers who purchase an auto insurance policy and opt-in to share their driving data will automatically receive an initial 10% SmartRide® participation discountii. Upon completing the collection of driving data for 90 days, customers can earn up to a 40% final discount.

"Consumer expectations for insurance solutions that are fast, simple and add value continue to grow," said Nationwide CEO, Kirt Walker. "Nationwide and Toyota believe that customers should benefit from their personal data. We are excited to partner on the introduction of a new solution that will make the process even easier."

"The TIMS BrightDrive experience is exciting because it empowers Toyota drivers with driving data from their vehicle to obtain personalized auto insurance geared to how they drive. Additionally, in case of a claim, BrightDrive uses Toyota Genuine Parts, and Toyota Certified Collision Centers when available, enhancing the overall Toyota experience," said Will Nicklas, TIMS Vice President.

The TIMS BrightDrive experience is currently available in Arizona, Ohio, and Texas at participating dealers and online at BrightDrive.com for vehicles equipped with Toyota's Data Communication Module (DCM) model year 2018 through 2020 (minor exceptions apply). Customers who drive Toyota vehicles without DCM technology will be eligible for the same participation and earned discounts that are available through the Nationwide SmartRide mobile app program or plug-in device. As customer feedback is gained and more connected cars come online, Nationwide and TIMS will look to expand the size and scope of the offering.

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Nationwide, Nationwide is on your side and the Nationwide N and Eagle are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. © 2020

About Toyota Insurance Management Solutions

Toyota Insurance Management Solutions USA, LLC (TIMS) is Toyota's exclusive independent insurance agency for North America focused on the creation of innovative insurance products. TIMS is a joint venture between Toyota Financial Services and Toyota Connected, and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., Ltd., Japan. TIMS is a licensed insurance agency in all states and DC. TIMS is a DE-domiciled LLC with operations in Plano, Texas and Gardena, California. TIMS operates under the name Toyota Insurance Management Solutions USA, LLC and license # 0L46875 in CA, and operates under the name Toyota Insurance Management Solutions Agency and license # 1494294 in NY.

i Products are underwritten by Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company and Affiliated Companies. Original equipment parts endorsement is options. Terms, conditions, and limitations apply.

ii SmartRide availability varies; program criteria differs in California. Stated discounts are approximations. Discounts do not apply to all coverage elements; actual savings vary by state, coverage selections, rating factors and policy changes. Enrollment discount applies during data collection; final discount is calculated on driving behavior and could be zero. Final discount applies at the next policy renewal and is subject to change based upon actuarial support at subsequent renewals or with changes in drivers or vehicles on the policy.

