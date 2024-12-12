Nationwide To Serve as Title Sponsor For 2025 Women of Power Summit

BLACK ENTERPRISE announces lead sponsor for the premier event that will attract more than 1,800 professional women of color and a platform for executive leadership development, networking and empowerment

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK ENTERPRISE, THE No. 1 Black-owned digital media brand dedicated to providing business, investment and wealth-building resources for African Americans, announces that Nationwide will become the new title sponsor for the 19th Annual Women of Power Summit to be held at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino from March 5 – March 8, 2025.

"We are proud and excited to have our longtime friends and partner Nationwide to serve as sponsor for our premier event celebrating the achievement and advancement of Black women professionals," said BLACK ENTERPRISE CEO Earl "Butch" Graves, Jr. "Nationwide's sponsorship confirms its ongoing commitment to the professional development and elevation of Black women professionals in corporate America."

"For more than a decade, Nationwide has proudly served as the presenting sponsor of many BLACK ENTERPRISE signature events. As our partnership continues to evolve, we're excited to expand our support to include the Women of Power Summit," said Ramon Jones, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Nationwide. "We look forward to participating in this important event which has been empowering and elevating executive women for nearly 20 years."

Nationwide will fulfill this sponsorship role over the next three years – 2025, 2026 and 2027.

Under the theme, "Momentum: Our Future, Our Promise , Our Power!," this year's Summit offers two full days of programming for executive and personal development, including topics such as career advancement, leadership, corporate boards, crisis management, workplace trauma, gender bias, pay equity, and wealth building. In addition to uplifting sessions, powerful panel discussions and unparalleled networking opportunities, this dynamic experience also provides conference participants with the opportunity to witness presentation of the prestigious Legacy Awards to this year's distinguished honorees such as Valerie Jarrett, Chief Executive Officer of the Barack Obama Foundation and Glenda McNeal, Chief Partner Officer at American Express.

New for this year: Mentor Matching, Bootcamps on AI and Professional Branding, and a fourth day of programming around holistic wellness featuring a power walk, workout, vision boarding as well as a spa day and golf outing.

For more information and to register, visit www.blackenterprise.com.

