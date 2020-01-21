Nationwide Unveils New Avian and Exotic Pet Insurance Plan

BREA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifteen percent of U.S. pet owners have a bird or exotic animal as a pet, such as a rabbit, reptile or amphibian. Just as with dogs and cats, exotic pets such as parrots, rabbits, water dragons, turtles, hedgehogs and even potbellied pigs require veterinary care that can sometimes put a strain on their owners' finances.

Nationwide, the first and largest provider of pet health insurance in the U.S., announced today its new avian and exotic pet health insurance plan, designed specifically for the veterinary care of these pets.

"Many households include parrots, frogs, even potbellied pigs as family members. And like dogs, cats and ourselves, they need care, too," said Nationwide's Chief Pet Officer Heidi Sirota. "So Nationwide has designed a comprehensive health plan for the unique needs of these pets, the only avian and exotic plan available in the U.S."

Nationwide's avian and exotic pet insurance coverage reimburses up to 90 percent of eligible veterinary expenses. These expenses are inclusive of the most common medical conditions for these species as well as an option for reimbursement for preventive care.

More information about this new plan, including a list of pets and conditions covered, can be found at www.EveryPetInsurance.com.

About Nationwide pet insurance

With more than 780,000 insured pets, pet insurance from Nationwide is the first and largest pet health insurance provider in the United States. Since 1982, Nationwide has helped provide pet owners with peace of mind and is committed to being the trusted choice of America's pet lovers.

Nationwide plans cover dogs, cats, birds and exotic pets for multiple medical problems and conditions relating to accidents, illnesses and injuries. Medical plans are available in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Insurance plans are offered and administered by Veterinary Pet Insurance Company in California and DVM Insurance Agency in all other states. Underwritten by Veterinary Pet Insurance Company (CA), Brea, CA, an A.M. Best A+ rated company (2016); National Casualty Company (all other states), Columbus, OH, an A.M. Best A+ rated company (2016). Pet owners can find Nationwide pet insurance on Facebook or follow on Twitter . For more information about Nationwide pet insurance, call 800-USA-PETS (800-872-7387) or visit petinsurance.com.

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com . Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .

Nationwide and the Nationwide N and Eagle are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. ©2020 Nationwide.

