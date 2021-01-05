Native Introduces Limited Edition Jungalow Collection

"Native x Jungalow is our first ever co-branded collaboration for our popular Seasonals collection and we are thrilled to partner with Jungalow on this exciting launch. As a bold and talented artist, Justina used her personal experiences to design the collection ' s fragrance and art. Inspired by Justina ' s travels around the world, the delightful scents of the Native x Jungalow collection will transport you to lush locales and the beautiful designs will move you to appreciate beauty in unexpected places." - Meng Li, Vice President of Marketing at Native

"My brand, Jungalow, celebrates the human/nature connection and aims to help people to bring good vibes home. I am thrilled at the opportunity to bring that ethos from home to personal care and wellness with Native – a brand I admire for their commitment to effective, clean, and cruelty free personal care products. Designing this collection wasn't just about adding pretty patterns to the labels (though that part was also fun!)– working with Native was a fully immersive experience. I loved the process of developing transportative scents that take you on a bit of a trip to somewhere magical, especially in a time where actual traveling is not an option." - Justina Blakeney

The new scents include Palm Leaf & Bergamot, Tangerine & Citrus Blossom, Paradise Flower & Amber, and Sandalwood & Fig.

Each will be available in deodorant and body wash for men and women - sensitive and plastic free options will be available as well. Native's deodorant is aluminum free, vegan, and never tested on animals. Their body wash is pH balanced and made from cleansers derived from coconut oil, which leaves your skin feeling hydrated and clean. All Native products are free of sulfates, parabens, and phthalates.

Launch Date & Availability: Available January 5, 2021 at www.NativeCos.com/ and select TARGET locations January 31, 2021

Retail:

Single Bar Aluminum-Free Deodorant 2.65oz - $12

Plastic Free Citrus Blossom & Tangerine Deodorant - $13

Body Wash - $8

About Native:

Founded in 2015, Native is a clean personal care company that makes safe and effective products from simple ingredients, including deodorant, toothpaste, body wash, and bar soap. For more information, visit www.nativecos.com or you can follow Native on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

About Jungalow:

Jungalow® started as a design blog in Justina Blakeney's tiny, plant-filled living room back in 2009 and has since grown into a lifestyle brand and the go-to source for jungalicious design goods and inspiration. At Jungalow, we believe that good design increases the quality of life, that plants, good light and fresh air have the power to heal, that color brings joy, and that creativity and good vibes can save the world. Our shop features signature Justina Blakeney® and Jungalow® collections designed in our Los Angeles studio as well as a curated ensemble of creative, colorful, modern goods from around the globe, and a rotating selection of limited edition art prints. Our hope is that Jungalow inspires you to tap into your own creativity, connect with nature at home and helps you to bring good vibes home.

SOURCE Native

Related Links

http://www.nativecos.com

