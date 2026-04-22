Native Microbials, Inc. appoints Jason Benater as Chief Executive Officer; Co-Founder and CEO Mike Seely Transitions to Board of Directors and advisory role

SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Native Microbials, Inc., a leader in advanced microbial solutions for animal health, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Jason Benater as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 15. Benater will also join the Company's Board of Directors.

Mike Seely, Native co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer, will transition from his full- time executive role to continue serving as a member of the Board of Directors and as a strategic advisor where he will support Native's long-term vision, innovation strategy, and growth priorities.

Jason Benater

Under Seely's leadership, Native Microbials has grown from a pioneering concept into a high- growth, profitable organization with expanding product offerings across multiple segments in animal health. This leadership transition reflects a deliberate succession plan and positions the Company for its next phase of scale, commercial expansion, and market leadership.

"Co-founding and leading Native Microbials over the past 11 years has been an incredibly rewarding journey," said Seely. "Native is entering an exciting new chapter, and this is the right moment to bring in a leader with Jason's deep expertise in building commercial organizations, expanding market reach, and strengthening distribution excellence. I have tremendous confidence in Jason's leadership and look forward to supporting the team's continued success as a Board member and advisor."

Jason Benater joins Native with more than 25 years of leadership experience across the Pet and Human Health sectors, most recently serving as Chief Commercial Officer for Eversana's Complete Commercialization business. He spent over two decades at Boehringer Ingelheim in multiple leadership roles, including within the Animal Health division, where he helped drive more than $350 million in additional topline sales growth while significantly improving profitability. His track record of building high performing teams and accelerating growth positions him well to lead Native into its next chapter.

"I am honored to join Native Microbials at such an exciting time in the Company's evolution," said Benater. "Mike and the team have built a truly exceptional technology platform, a strong portfolio of products, and a world-class team committed to customer success. My focus will be on accelerating our commercial strategy, deepening customer and distribution partnerships, and building on Native's strong foundation to expand our impact across animal health."

The transition is part of a deliberate succession planning process to ensure a seamless transfer of leadership and maintained momentum in the company's sales, manufacturing, and R&D pipelines.

About Native Microbials, Inc.

Native Microbials is a San Diego-based company focused on the development and commercialization of advanced microbial solutions for animals. Founded in 2015, the Company is dedicated to improving animal health and productivity through next-generation microbial ingredients and innovation-driven product development.

For more information, visit www.nativemicrobials.com.

SOURCE Native Microbials