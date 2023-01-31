Native Nonprofit Provides Relief and Seasonal Aid to Native American Elders

Partnership With Native Americans (PWNA) will bring emergency food boxes to Native elders living in remote tribal communities.

PHOENIX, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With food insecurity impacting one in four Native families and Native American elders facing more threat in the winter months when heating costs are high and access is lowest, emergency food boxes provided by PWNA programs are crucial to Northern Plains and Southwest reservation aid. In 2023, thousands of emergency food boxes will be delivered to elders in 12 tribal communities, including nine White Mountain Apache and Navajo communities in the Southwest and Rosebud, Winnebago, and Crow Agency in the Northern Plains.

Southwest Native Elder

"Partnership with Native Americans has been providing this seasonal service for years," said Joshua Arce, President and CEO of PWNA. "These are very difficult times for tribal communities, and we want to thank our donors and tribal program partners for remembering the elders with these emergency food boxes."

The physical environment on many of the reservations PWNA serves is unforgiving and the bitter cold this winter only escalates the challenges already facing these communities. In addition to weather-related factors, tribes also face rural food deserts with grocery stores 10 or more miles away. For example, there are only 13 stores spanning 27,000 square miles across the Navajo Nation, creating a disparate impact for this community. Couple these challenges with the increase in hunger among older adults, and its clear emergency food boxes are crucial to Native elders.

In 2022, PWNA distributed more than 2,750 emergency food boxes, bringing nearly $320,000 worth of food into elders' homes. The organization is focused on maintaining and continuing its emergency relief services to remote reservation communities. To support PWNA in this effort, visit NativePartnership.org .

About Partnership With Native Americans

Partnership With Native Americans is a national, Native-led nonprofit championing hope for a brighter future for Native Americans living on remote, geographically isolated reservations. Established in 1990, PWNA collaborates with tribal programs to address immediate relief and long-term solutions such as education, emergency preparedness and food security, improving the lives of 250,000 tribal citizens annually. Follow PWNA on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn , or visit NativePartnership.org .

Media Contact

Helen Oliff

[email protected]

540-825-5950 Ext 205

SOURCE Partnership With Native Americans