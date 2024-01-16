Partnership With Native Americans Receives $100,000 to Increase College Access for Indigenous Students

DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's world of massive change, one constant is the value of education. Partnership With Native Americans (PWNA) understands that education is a cornerstone of economic mobility – and it's critical for generations of Native youth growing up in remote reservation communities. Education is a way out of poverty, one that influences racial and social equity too.

PWNA is excited to announce that Synchrony awarded $100,000 (over two years, 2023 and 2024) to support Indigenous education through its philanthropic program, Education as an Equalizer. Many people believe college is free for Native Americans. Yet, many Native students feel college is not an option due to funding and even internet barriers. Additionally, only 16% of Native Americans hold a college degree. The recent grant will give more Native students access to higher education and their chance at a college degree.

Synchrony first engaged Partnership With Native Americans during the onset of the 2020 pandemic, supporting provisions of food and other essentials to tribes. In 2022, they began supporting Native education and, in 2023, significantly increased their support.

"Everyone at PWNA is sincerely grateful for this recent funding from Synchrony. For every student we award a scholarship, 10 more are awaiting funding," said Joshua Arce, president and CEO of PWNA. "We are proud of Synchrony for investing in Native education to help build a brighter future for the Tribal citizens and families in this country."

Denise Yap, president of the Synchrony Foundation said, "Our Education as an Equalizer program was developed to provide educational opportunities and equity to underserved and sometimes overlooked students. We believe education and skills building can be key for youth seeking a better future for themselves and their families. We're proud to support PWNA."

The funds will be used to provide tuition scholarships, laptops, and backpacks for disadvantaged graduate and undergraduate students. Under this grant, PWNA is already awarding and providing resources through its American Indian Education Fund program. To learn more about PWNA and its diverse services to Indian Country, visit NativePartnership.org.

