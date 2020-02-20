Native Roots Dispensaries Switches All Stores to Cova Retail Platform

Ryan Brown, CEO of Native Roots, chose Cova only after a thorough evaluation. "We put Cova through quite a set of trials to test their POS, digital retail technology, support, and training," Brown said. "They delivered so well on our needs, and so impressed us with their responsive enterprise-level capabilities, we're confident it's the perfect fit for Native Roots."

Native Roots has established itself as a premier brand and now faces the logistical challenges of high-volume sales and high customer expectations. Cova's refined tech infrastructure, scalable feature set, and mature API are an essential upgrade for the dispensary chain. The company will leverage Cova's enterprise capabilities to replace deficiencies in their previous system and better manage sales and inventory across all locations.

"We needed a dependable POS that offered global management of twenty plus stores," said Alex Bitz, IT Director at Native Roots. "Cova allows us to set up products and inventory in one place. We are impressed with the speed at which the system can work to set up our entire product inventory within a matter of minutes. We also needed a solution that could provide data that was on-pointe. Cova's API access lets us pull what we want, how we want, and where we want."

Another feature that lends a competitive advantage is Cova's wireless functionality. Native Roots can now leverage the benefits of mobile tablet-based sales tools, adding flexibility to customer experience concepts going forward. Budtenders can walk around stores to engage and educate customers on the sales floor. Because Cova separates the front-end budtender sales tools from the backend system, sales staff now have all the information and streamlined functionality they need to complete significantly faster transactions.

"The overall speed at which we can create a transaction is phenomenal," said Bitz.

Cova's cannabis retail platform is the fastest growing in the industry, used by 65% of all private stores in Canada, and hundreds of dispensaries in markets across the U.S. The move by Native Roots underscores the value of the system's built-in scalability.

"We were ecstatic to earn Native Roots' business across Colorado, and to help their move into Canada," said Gary Cohen, CEO of Cova. "We built our platform to help cannabis retailers of all sizes, from single stores to expansive operations with a hundred locations. Native Roots is an incredible success story, and their trust in Cova validates a lot of hard work and investment in scalable solutions. Because we share the same ambition to move the industry forward and raise the bar for customer experience, it also inspires us to keep working and stay ahead of the curve."

About Cova

Cova is an award-winning POS and Inventory Management solution designed to streamline cannabis retail. A compliance-first company, Cova meets all system requirements in every market served and constantly adapts to changing rules and regulations. In addition to automated compliance, Cova offers an intuitive, user-friendly design and lightning-fast transaction time. Its technology platform currently powers stores of all sizes with virtually no downtime, even on 4/20, making it the most robust and reliable cannabis POS system available. Headquartered in Denver, CO, and Vancouver, BC, Cova's team spans North America, including California, Oklahoma, Illinois, Michigan, and Missouri. Learn more at www.covasoftware.com.

About Native Roots

Native Roots Cannabis Co. is Colorado's largest vertically integrated cannabis operator. With 19 locations serving both adult-use populations as well as medical cannabis patients, Native Roots has a large state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility in Denver to meet demand. In addition, they operate four Native Roots Wellness shops, selling hemp products which don't contain THC. Native Roots has over a decade of experience in providing cannabis to consumers, and has won recognition for its sustainable business practices, retail store design, and high quality products.

SOURCE Retail Innovation Labs Inc.

