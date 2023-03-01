Nativo Honored by Comparably in 2022 as Best Company for Diversity and Best Company for Women

Based on data from 15 million ratings across 70,000 U.S. companies

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nativo , the most advanced content technology platform where advertisers and publishers distribute brand stories at scale, today announced it won two awards for its outstanding people-first workplace. The Q4 recognitions awarded by Comparably include Best Companies for Diversity and Best Companies for Women.

"At Nativo, we are immensely proud to have been recognized by Comparably for our commitment to building a people-first, values-driven culture where everyone has a voice. This honor is a testament to the belief that we are all responsible for fostering a culture of belonging, where we amplify and celebrate everyone's unique identity, ultimately providing a space for our people to reach their full potential," said Mark Putrus, Chief People Officer at Nativo.

Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings anonymously provided by employees about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com during a 12-month period. Out of tens of thousands considered, Nativo ranked #62 in Diversity - representing the top-ranked companies of 2022 according to employees of color. Nativo also ranked #53 in Best Places to Work for Women – which represents the top-ranked companies of 2022 according to women. These rankings consider companies nationwide for small to mid-sized companies with fewer than 500 employees. The final data set was compiled from 15 million ratings across 70,000 U.S. companies, large and small.

Nativo's founder and CEO, Justin Choi, is an Asian American immigrant who has prioritized building a diverse workforce, starting with its executive leadership and board of directors.

"We have not only focused on ethnic minority representation but amplified other diverse voices, including two women leaders, Chief Marketing Officer Raquel Cadourcy and Chief Revenue Officer Sarah Dale, and myself representing the LGBTQIA+ community. This intentional approach to bringing diverse thoughts and experiences to the table has empowered the entire organization. We fundamentally believe we can be better partners when we look like the diverse customers we serve," said Putrus.

