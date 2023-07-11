Nativo Predictive Audiences Has Arrived, Lifting Advertisers Toward a Cookieless Future

News provided by

Nativo

11 Jul, 2023, 12:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2023  /PRNewswire/ --  Nativo, the storytelling platform where brands ignite the power of connection through content and insights, today announced the launch of Nativo Predictive Audiences, a first-to-market solution that recasts audience targeting in a cookieless advertising landscape.

With the end of third-party cookies looming, Nativo Predictive Audiences was developed as a key component to future-proof advertising strategies, providing marketers with an effective and privacy-first alternative to traditional cookie-based audience targeting methods.

Unlike data targeting, Nativo Predictive Audiences uses engagement data from our exclusive content offerings to build an audience model based on behavior rather than attributes. Combining proprietary data, contextual signals, and machine learning Nativo finds and delivers new users most likely to engage with your ad and convert. This allows advertisers to reach their desired audiences even on browsers that block or limit the use of cookies.

"We recognized that advertisers' dependence on cookies was increasingly limiting their ability to reach their audiences, with many simply giving up on reaching anyone with an Apple device," said Eugene Cherny, SVP of Product at Nativo. "Powered by advances in artificial intelligence, Nativo Predictive Audiences removes reliance on outdated cookie technology, empowering advertisers to connect with their target audiences in a privacy-first way."

Nativo Predictive Audiences technology enables brands to find new users within their target audience, and identify those most likely to engage with branded content. The demonstrated performance lift over traditional third-party audience targeting has been impressive, with clients achieving notable results across all categories. On average, Nativo Predictive Audiences outperforms third-party data targeting with a 43% lift in viewable clickthrough rate and 48% lift in time spent on content.

"It's critical that brand marketers support consumers and lead the evolution of digital advertising not only by adopting new technology, but also by reconsidering their old strategies," Cherny continued. "Where old strategies tied to cookies failed, predictive audiences paired with a storytelling approach can build genuine connections with consumers."

About Nativo
At Nativo, we enable brands and publishers to harness the power of content. Our patented technology leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence to automate the distribution of content in a non-interruptive, fully integrated experience within trusted environments. Our mission at Nativo is to solve the mid-funnel and build genuine connections between brands and consumers through content—not just ads.

Founded by Justin Choi in 2010, Nativo is an Asian American-owned technology company—certified by NMSDC as a Minority Business Enterprise—holding more than a dozen patents in its proprietary technology and working with more than 3,500 premium publisher websites around the globe. Learn more at www.nativo.com.

SOURCE Nativo

