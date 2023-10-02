Nativo Proudly Announces 2023 ANA Masters of Marketing Conference Sponsorship

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nativo, the platform where brands unlock the power of content to engage and empower their audiences, is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the 2023 ANA Masters of Marketing Conference, set to take place in Orlando, Florida from October 24-27.

Held by the Association of National Advertisers, the ANA Masters of Marketing Conference is renowned for its spotlight on the ingenious approaches and groundbreaking strategies employed by top Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) and paramount brands across the globe. These strategies have been instrumental in surpassing customer expectations, stimulating growth, and ushering in transformative change. Participants will have the privilege to immerse themselves in unparalleled networking opportunities, riveting entertainment, and special events, all the while absorbing the compelling tales of growth, metamorphosis, and triumph narrated by the industry's pinnacle C-suite leaders.

"The ANA Masters of Marketing Conference is an iconic event that brings together the brightest minds and most transformative strategies in marketing," said Raquel Cadourcy, CMO at Nativo. "We at Nativo are both proud and excited to be a sponsor for this year's conference, which will be attended by professionals committed to being at the forefront of the industry's evolution. We are eager to learn, engage, and collaborate with fellow marketers to redefine the future of customer engagement."

Nativo's involvement as a sponsor underscores their unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive advertising ecosystem and their dedication to championing the power of authentic storytelling in brand marketing.

"Masters of Marketing is our signature event of the year in which industry leaders can interact with and learn from the nation's best and brightest marketing experts," said ANA CEO Bob Liodice. "We welcome Nativo's participation in the conference and thank them for their support."

Attendees can find Nativo on the conference floor where the on-site team will be showcasing the latest products and solutions on the Nativo platform. Nativo will be available from Tuesday through Friday for meetings and demonstrations.

Additionally, Nativo is committed to reducing their marketing waste from their activations and is choosing to donate to causes in lieu of handing out traditional material items. Through their partnership with Givsly, the purpose-led advertising and marketing company, Nativo is able to promote their sustainable values to attendees that come by while supporting communities in need.

The 2023 ANA Masters of Marketing Conference promises to be a reservoir of innovation, inspiration, and invigorating insights, and with sponsors like Nativo, attendees are assured an informative and insightful experience.

About Nativo
At Nativo, we enable brands to unlock the power of content to engage and empower their audiences. Our patented technology leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence to automate the distribution of content in a non-interruptive, fully integrated experience within trusted environments. Our mission at Nativo is to solve the mid-funnel and drive consideration by making content easy to execute, scale, and measure as advertising.

Founded by Justin Choi in 2010, Nativo is an Asian American-owned technology company—certified by NMSDC as a Minority Business Enterprise—holding more than a dozen patents in its proprietary technology and working with more than 4,000 premium publisher websites around the globe. Learn more at www.nativo.com.

