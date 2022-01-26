Nativo's Culture of Innovation Fueled by a Diverse-Led Organization

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nativo, a leading content technology platform, looks forward to driving innovative content solutions that inform, engage and inspire in 2022 after a banner year fueled by strategic leadership, industry distinctions, key hires and a commitment to diversity-first initiatives. Justin Choi, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Nativo's purpose is making meaningful connections with today's digital consumers. Respecting and reflecting a wide range of unique and diverse voices and ideas is critical to our success in ushering in a new era of advertising — one of relationships and connection." For Nativo, 2021's success was highlighted by several events, initiatives, activities and rounding out its 14 key patents.

Key Strategic Hiring

As the industry recovers from one of its most challenging years, Nativo hired new talent at a breakneck pace, growing its employee base by almost 20%. Nativo tapped Mark Putrus in a newly created executive role of Chief People Officer, a crucial next step in fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace culture at Nativo. Mark brings a data-driven, digitally enabled approach and is passionate about cultivating a purpose-led and inclusive culture, balancing new technology with a human touch to create an inspiring people experience.

Nativo also strengthened its executive team by appointing industry veteran Rob Leff as Chief Financial Officer. Previously CFO at VideoAmp, OpenX and Fandango, Rob brings extensive financial strategy expertise and will be critical in helping lead Nativo through its next stage of growth.

Bolstered Senior Leadership

Creating an inclusive workplace starts with leadership. With majority representation from underrepresented groups — Asian, Black LGBTQ+, Multiracial and Women — Nativo's leadership team, board of directors and investors bring diverse voices and backgrounds together for a shared goal: Making more meaningful connections with today's digital consumers.

Mark Putrus, Chief People Officer, says, "Storytelling at scale requires innovative thinking and a culture that fosters it. At Nativo, we recognize the power of diversity as a catalyst for ingenuity, creativity and change. As the industry at large continues to face new challenges, Nativo's focus on illuminating diverse perspectives will give us a competitive advantage as we deliver groundbreaking solutions that create meaningful connections with consumers."

Industry Distinctions

2021 saw Nativo Chief Revenue Officer Sarah Dale take home industry distinction Admonsters and Folio Top Women in Media in the category Change-Maker: Women who've successfully altered the course of their brands or the industry for the better.

Nativo Employee Resource Group

Across the globe, COVID-19 has dramatically altered lives, and it's no different for employees at Nativo. As Nativo continues to transition to a digital-first, remote workplace, employee resource group Reinforcing Inclusion Supporting Equity (RISE) reimagined how it operated and connected. RISE is an inclusive group that celebrates unique identities, creates growth through community and advocates for a workplace culture where everyone feels like they belong. This past year, RISE created a remote fundraiser for AnitaB.org, raising a total of $6,500 and driving awareness to the AnitaB.org Tech Journey Fund Scholarship, which provides financial support to women and non-binary students pursuing STEM education.

More work must always be done to advance equality and diversity in the workplace, and Nativo is committed to driving authentic consumer connections in 2022 with inclusion, excellence and innovation as its competitive advantage.

About Nativo

Nativo is redefining native advertising and sponsored content by creating meaningful consumer connections at scale for brands, publishers, applications and commerce. We make scalable and insightful storytelling with immersive content possible for brands. At the same time, our platform enriches monetization and the overall user experience for publishers, applications and commerce with exclusive formats and low latency serving. Nativo is focused on improving consumer experiences on the open web with integrated and brand safe ad formats and content executions. Learn more at www.nativo.com .

