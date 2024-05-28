Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking acts as Coordinating Lead Arranger for the infrastructure debt financing FirstLight Fiber, sponsored by Antin Infrastructure Partners

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking (Natixis CIB) has successfully closed a five-year senior secured infrastructure debt financing package for FirstLight Fiber, the largest independent fiber bandwidth infrastructure provider in Northeast U.S. FirstLight Fiber owns a fiber network extending over 25,000 route miles and covering 125,000 addressable locations.

FirstLight Fiber is owned by funds managed by Antin Infrastructure Partners ("Antin"), a leading private equity firm focused on value-add infrastructure investments and a key client of Natixis CIB. Natixis CIB acted as Coordinating Lead Arrangers alongside Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA), J.P. Morgan, Société Générale, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), and TD Securities.

The proceeds from this senior secured financing package will be used to refinance FirstLight Fiber's existing credit facilities and to support its future capital expenditure needs, setting the stage for FirstLight Fiber's next stages of growth and footprint densification.

"We are extremely proud to have secured this innovative financing from many of our core relationship banks," added Kevin Genieser, Managing Partner at Antin Infrastructure Partners and FirstLight Board Member. "This is an exciting evolution for us and well positions FirstLight for the future."

"Natixis CIB has a proven track record of leading digital infrastructure financings globally, and this transaction contributes to reinforce our regional and sectorial leadership position." said Damien Auguste, Executive Director of Infrastructure & Energy Finance at Natixis CIB. "We are pleased to accompany longstanding clients of the Bank in their strategic investments and look forward to continuing to support Antin in the future."

About Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking is a leading global financial institution that provides advisory, investment banking, financing, corporate banking and capital markets services to corporations, financial institutions, financial sponsors and sovereign and supranational organizations worldwide.

Our teams of experts in about 30 countries advise clients on their strategic development, helping them to grow and transform their businesses, and maximize their positive impact. Natixis CIB is committed to aligning its financing portfolio with a carbon neutrality path by 2050 while helping its clients reduce the environmental impact of their business.

As part of the Global Financial Services division of Groupe BPCE, the second largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail networks, Natixis CIB benefits from the Group's financial strength and solid financial ratings (Standard & Poor's: A, Moody's: A1, Fitch: A+, R&I: A+).

