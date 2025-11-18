Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking Provides $260 Million to Refinance Upper West Side Multifamily Property

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking originated a $260 million, floating-rate financing to a joint-venture between a global investment firm and Gotham Organization to refinance AIRE, a 43-story, trophy multifamily rental building located at 200 West 67th Street on New York City's Upper West Side.

Delivered in early 2010, AIRE features condo-quality finishes and an extensive amenity package, including on-site parking (third-party leased), a state-of-the-art fitness center, a private half-acre elevated park, an event deck with catering pavilion, a yoga room, a children's playroom and co-working space. AIRE also features nearly 37,000 SF of predominantly medically anchored commercial space.

"Gotham has transformed AIRE and repositioned the property through substantial, design-forward upgrades and the introduction of our renowned hospitality and resident experiences. Securing this $260 million refinancing underscores continued confidence in AIRE's revitalized position," said Nicole Picket, Vice President at Gotham Organization.

Since acquiring the property, Gotham has worked with Handel Architects to deliver newly renovated residences and modernize amenities and common spaces, including the fitness center and the creation of a new fourth-floor terrace with a firepit, grills and a bar. With a portfolio of over 5,000 residential units, Gotham's property management is distinguished by its signature hospitality program, offering personalized service, dynamic events, and thoughtfully curated community engagement.

The financing was arranged by Lawrence Britvan and Michael Straw from New York City office of CBRE.

About Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking is a leading global financial institution that provides advisory, investment banking, financing, corporate banking and capital markets services to corporations, financial institutions, financial sponsors and sovereign and supranational organizations worldwide.

Our teams of experts in about 30 countries advise clients on their strategic development, helping them to grow and transform their businesses, and maximize their positive impact. Natixis CIB is committed to aligning its financing portfolio with a carbon neutrality path by 2050 while helping its clients reduce the environmental impact of their business.

As part of Groupe BPCE, the second largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail networks, Natixis CIB benefits from the Group's financial strength and solid financial ratings (Standard & Poor's: A+, Moody's: A1, Fitch: A+, R&I: A+).

Press contacts:

Tara Flanagan, Prosek Partners Tel: +1 646 818 9022 [email protected]







Gotham Organization

BerlinRosen

[email protected]

cib.natixis.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/natixis-corporate-investment-banking

https://www.youtube.com/user/Natixisvideos

https://podcast.ausha.co/green-momentum

Our information is certified with blockchain technology.

Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com.

SOURCE Natixis