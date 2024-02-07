Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking acts as Sole Bookrunner, Issuing Bank, Hedge Provider and Green Loan Coordinator for $188.6 million financing of three transmission line assets in Peru sponsored by Dragados S.A.

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking (Natixis CIB) has successfully closed $188.6 million senior secured green financing for three transmission line assets (and ancillary transmission infrastructure) in Peru. The projects, comprising of 312-km of transmission lines, are sponsored by Dragados S.A. ("Dragados"), a leading global construction firm part of ACS Group a worldwide reference in the construction, concessions, and services activities. Natixis CIB acted as Sole Bookrunner, Issuing Bank, Hedge Provider and Green Loan Coordinator.

The transaction supports the development, construction, operation, and maintenance of essential power transmission infrastructure in the northwestern and central regions of Peru, contributing to the development of the region's transmission network and the integration of new renewable generation into the country's electricity system. This financing is firmly aligned with Natixis CIB's green and sustainability targets and reinforces Natixis CIB's regional and sector expertise and leadership.

"Natixis CIB has a long track record of infrastructure financings in LatAm including several transmission lines financings in Peru and Chile under both loan and bond format. Transmission infrastructure is becoming increasingly critical in the region given the vast deployment of renewable generation over the past decade and the region's ambitious energy transition targets going forward." said Aitor Alava, Managing Director, Head of Infrastructure & Energy Finance LatAm at Natixis CIB. "We are very thankful to Dragados and ACS Group for their trust in Natixis CIB and giving us the opportunity to support them on this transaction and look forward to supporting them on future infrastructure financings across Latin America."

