Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking provides $46 million financing for acquisition of Houston multifamily property

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking originated a $46.0 million, floating-rate financing to entities associated with Venterra Realty to finance the acquisition of Cendana District West, a 349-unit, Class A multifamily property located in Richmond, Texas, a suburb of Houston.

The property was constructed in 2023 and consists of four residential buildings. Property amenities include Luxor One package lockers, mail center, lounge areas, controlled access conference room, private offices, movie theater, fitness center, yoga room, indoor and outdoor kitchens, indoor trash chutes, salt-water pool, hot tub, sundeck, cabanas, dog park, pet wash station, grilling area, bike storage, car care center, electric car charging station, and gated access.

Venterra has corporate offices in both Houston and Toronto and employs over 700 people. Today, Venterra owns and manages a portfolio of 80 communities totaling more $4.8 billion in value.

The financing was arranged by Daniel Stickane and Deon Green of Northmarq's Dallas office.

About Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking is a leading global financial institution that provides advisory, investment banking, financing, corporate banking and capital markets services to corporations, financial institutions, financial sponsors and sovereign and supranational organizations worldwide.

Our teams of experts in about 30 countries advise clients on their strategic development, helping them to grow and transform their businesses, and maximize their positive impact. Natixis CIB is committed to aligning its financing portfolio with a carbon neutrality path by 2050 while helping its clients reduce the environmental impact of their business.

As part of the Global Financial Services division of Groupe BPCE, the second largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail networks, Natixis CIB benefits from the Group's financial strength and solid financial ratings (Standard & Poor's: A, Moody's: A1, Fitch: A+, R&I: A+).

