Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking provides $46 million financing for acquisition of Houston multifamily property

News provided by

Natixis

25 Jan, 2024, 11:10 ET

 NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking originated a $46.0 million, floating-rate financing to entities associated with Venterra Realty to finance the acquisition of Cendana District West, a 349-unit, Class A multifamily property located in Richmond, Texas, a suburb of Houston.

The property was constructed in 2023 and consists of four residential buildings. Property amenities include Luxor One package lockers, mail center, lounge areas, controlled access conference room, private offices, movie theater, fitness center, yoga room, indoor and outdoor kitchens, indoor trash chutes, salt-water pool, hot tub, sundeck, cabanas, dog park, pet wash station, grilling area, bike storage, car care center, electric car charging station, and gated access.

Venterra has corporate offices in both Houston and Toronto and employs over 700 people. Today, Venterra owns and manages a portfolio of 80 communities totaling more $4.8 billion in value.

The financing was arranged by Daniel Stickane and Deon Green of Northmarq's Dallas office.

About Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking is a leading global financial institution that provides advisory, investment banking, financing, corporate banking and capital markets services to corporations, financial institutions, financial sponsors and sovereign and supranational organizations worldwide.

Our teams of experts in about 30 countries advise clients on their strategic development, helping them to grow and transform their businesses, and maximize their positive impact. Natixis CIB is committed to aligning its financing portfolio with a carbon neutrality path by 2050 while helping its clients reduce the environmental impact of their business.

As part of the Global Financial Services division of Groupe BPCE, the second largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail networks, Natixis CIB benefits from the Group's financial strength and solid financial ratings (Standard & Poor's: A, Moody's: A1, Fitch: A+, R&I: A+).

Press contacts:
Tara Flanagan,
Prosek Partners
Tel: +1 646 818 9022
tflanagan@prosek.com
cib.natixis.com 

https://www.natixis.com
https://www.linkedin.com/company/natixis  
https://www.twitter.com/natixis    
https://www.instagram.com/natixis_corp 
https://www.youtube.com/user/Natixisvideos

Our is certified with blockchain technology.
information Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com.

SOURCE Natixis

Also from this source

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking acts as Joint Bookrunner and Joint Lead Arranger for $883 million financing of a desalinization plant and water pipeline sponsored by Patria Investments

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking acts as Joint Bookrunner and Joint Lead Arranger for $883 million financing of a desalinization plant and water pipeline sponsored by Patria Investments

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking (Natixis CIB) has successfully closed two senior secured financings amounting to $883 million for two adjacent ...
Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking opens Toronto Office, expanding presence in North America

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking opens Toronto Office, expanding presence in North America

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking (Natixis CIB) announced today the opening of a new office in Toronto, further expanding its footprint in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.