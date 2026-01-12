Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking Supports $281 Million Project Financing in Panama

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking (Natixis CIB) is proud to announce its role as Joint Bookrunner and Joint Lead Arranger in a landmark $281 million project financing for Ruta del Este, concessionaire company formed by ISA Vías (previously Intervial Chile S.A.) to develop the project. This project marks the first concession awarded in Panama under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Law of 2019.

The financing will facilitate the execution of the Panamericana del Este road project, a critical infrastructure project that involves the rehabilitation and repaving of an approximately 246-kilometer corridor linking the eastern outskirts of Panama City to the Darien province near the Colombian border. This initiative aligns with Natixis CIB's commitment to social transportation goals and reinforces its expertise and leadership in the region and sector.

"We are honored to support ISA, ISA Vías, and the Ruta del Este project as it represents a significant milestone as the first-ever PPP concession in Panama," said Aitor Alava, Head of Infrastructure & Energy Finance Latin America at Natixis CIB. "At Natixis CIB, we are dedicated to partnering with our clients in their efforts to expand into new markets, showcasing our underwriting capabilities in this pioneering financing. The Panamericana del Este, part of Panama's most vital highway, serves as the primary road link between Panama City and the Guna Yala communities along the coast, as well as the Darien region bordering Colombia. This project is poised to benefit agricultural producers by enhancing their access to demand centers, creating approximately 1,500 direct jobs during construction, and significantly reducing travel time by about 1.5 hours from end to end of the road."

ISA Vías, a subsidiary of ISA, is recognized as one of the largest operators of road concessions in Latin America, managing over 1,200 kilometers of road infrastructure.

Andres Contreras, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ISA Vías, stated, "This operation not only highlights the bank's confidence in Panama but also showcases ISA Vías´ robust business model, which continues to drive our goal of becoming a leader in road infrastructure across Latin America."

About Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking is a leading global financial institution that provides advisory, investment banking, financing, corporate banking and capital markets services to corporations, financial institutions, financial sponsors and sovereign and supranational organizations worldwide.

Our teams of experts in about 30 countries advise clients on their strategic development, helping them to grow and transform their businesses, and maximize their positive impact. Natixis CIB is committed to aligning its financing portfolio with a carbon neutrality path by 2050 while helping its clients reduce the environmental impact of their business.

As part of Groupe BPCE, the second largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail networks, Natixis CIB benefits from the Group's financial strength and solid financial ratings (Standard & Poor's: A+, Moody's: A1, Fitch: A+, R&I: A+).

Press contact:

Tara Flanagan, Prosek Partners

Tel: +1 646 818 9022

[email protected]

cib.natixis.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/natixis-corporate-investment-banking/

https://www.youtube.com/user/natixisvideos

https://podcast.ausha.co/green-momentum



Our information is certified with blockchain technology.

Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com.

SOURCE Natixis