NATO's Admiral Pierre Vandier to Discuss Alliance Transformation and U.S. Security at National Press Club, Feb. 10

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Admiral Pierre Vandier, Supreme Allied Commander Transformation (SACT), for a Headliners coffee and conversations on Tuesday, February 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the National Press Club.

The event begins with remarks from Admiral Vandier in the Fourth Estate Room at 11:30 a.m., followed by a question-and-answer session ending at 12:30 p.m. Purchase tickets to attend here.

Vandier commands NATO's transformation headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia, and will outline how Allied Command Transformation (ACT) is helping ensure the Alliance remains ready for the challenges ahead, and how this mission supports US security and strategic interests.

To submit a question in advance for the speaker, put "NATO" in the subject line and email it to [email protected]. The deadline for submitting questions in advance is 10 a.m. on the day of the address.

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C. Registration is required for entry.

Press Contact: Cecily Scott Martin, [email protected], 202-662-7525

SOURCE National Press Club