National Press Club statement on Washington Post layoffs

WASHINGTON, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Press Club President Mark Schoeff Jr. released the following statement:

"Today's layoffs at the Washington Post are a devastating setback for the scores of individual journalists affected and for the journalism profession.

It is among the most high-profile newsroom dismissals of the year, but similar actions at several other publications are just as painful for the journalists who are now out of work.

The National Press Club is troubled by the relentless downsizing trend in journalism. When newsrooms shrink, accountability shrinks with them, and the public is left with fewer facts and fewer answers.

The emptying of newsrooms erodes the public's right to know. Every lost reporting job is one fewer set of eyes watching institutions that affect people's daily lives.

As fewer journalists illuminate malfeasance, hold public officials accountable and report on developments that affect communities across the country, civil society suffers.

An investment in journalism is important for America's future. The Club hopes that we'll soon see as many actions to bolster the profession as we're seeing to diminish it.

The Club stands with journalists who have lost their jobs. We are committed to providing practical job-hunting help through programs sponsored by the National Press Club Journalism Institute as well as a supportive community of fellow journalists and communicators."

