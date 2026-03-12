Natracare Launches when we… A Collective Movement for Health, Access and Change

A year-long initiative inviting communities to speak openly, choose change, demand better and take control—together

CHICAGO, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conversations about health, dignity and care have too often been whispered, avoided or treated as private burdens, despite their profound impact on human wellbeing, equity and the planet. Today, when we… launches to help change that.

when we… A Collective Rallying Cry for Change is a year-long integrated movement built on a simple belief: When we have what we need, we show up fully; and when we rise together, the world can change. Rooted in women's leadership and lived experience—and powered by community—the movement invites individuals, allies, caregivers, educators, healthcare professionals, institutions and advocates to come together to demand transparency, break stigma, expand access and encourage better care for our bodies and our living planet.

The movement is led by Natracare, the pioneering organic personal care and plastic-free period brand that has spent more than three decades challenging an industry long called out for chemicals, plastic pollution and a lack of transparency. when we… expands on Natracare's long-standing mission, offering a broader and more inclusive call to action—one that recognizes health, dignity and sustainability as shared responsibilities.

"when we… is about recognizing that progress doesn't happen in isolation," said Susie Hewson, founder of Natracare. "When we speak openly, support access and choose better together, that's the only way real change will follow."

The launch of when we… is anchored by the debut of the when we... hub—found at https://www.natracare.com/campaigns/when-we/—a first-of-its-kind digital platform aiming to inform, empower and ignite progress.

The when we… hub brings together:

Real stories of people and communities driving change

Expert-backed information on ingredients and whole-body comfort suitable for diverse bodies, sensitivities, identities and life stages

Advocacy and access initiatives

Measurable environmental impact and transparency

when we… is not a marketing message but, rather, a reflection of more than three decades of action now extended into a shared space for participation and progress.

Throughout 2026, when we… will unfold across four thematic chapters, each reinforcing a collective path forward—when we speak: breaking taboos through shared stories and dialogue; when we choose change: turning everyday choices into positive, measurable impact; when we demand better: prioritizing truth, accountability and transparency; and when we take control: making informed decisions and redefining regulations and standards.

The program will be supported by earned media, creator partnerships, educational content, community access pilots and product initiatives, all with the hope of influencing consumers to move beyond awareness and toward belief, trust and adoption.

Central to the when we… movement is a commitment to access. In 2026, Natracare will pilot community-based partnerships that expand free access to organic, nontoxic period care in shared public spaces, meeting people where they are and reinforcing that period care is a basic need, not a luxury.

when we… is an open invitation to learn, to question, to choose better and to act together.

For more information or to join the movement, visit https://www.natracare.com/campaigns/when-we/.

ABOUT NATRACARE

Founded in 1989 by environmental activist Susie Hewson, Natracare has been pioneering organic, plastic-free period and personal care for more than three decades, helping redefine safe, sustainable care for our bodies and our living planet. As the first brand to introduce a commercially available certified-organic option to conventional period products, Natracare set a new industry standard grounded in transparency, health and environmental responsibility.

Natracare products are made using organic and natural materials and are designed to be kinder to skin and to the planet. The brand holds leading certifications and accreditations, including Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), COSMOS Organic and COSMOS Natural, MADE SAFE, Nordic Ecolabel, USDA Biobased, the Seedling Mark for compostability, Vegan and EWG Verified™ status for select products, validating its commitment to rigorous ethical, environmental and health standards. The company is also a Certified B Corp.

As a member of 1% for the Planet, Natracare donates one percent of its annual turnover to environmental causes and partners with organizations such as the Marine Conservation Society, National Stewardship Action Council (NSAC), Women Engage for a Common Future (WECF), Weaving Voices for Health & Justice and 5 Gyres. Beyond environmental action, Natracare is also committed to philanthropic giving, including support for Plan International, with funding provided to assist the supply of personal care kits to Gaza as one example among many global initiatives. For Natracare, building a better world means action, not just words.

From 2023 to 2025, the brand's #BeKind mission championed conscious choice and transparency in a marketplace often clouded by greenwashing. In 2026, Natracare builds on this legacy with when we… A Collective Rallying Cry for Change. Rooted in women's leadership and powered by community, the movement aims to break stigma, demand transparency, expand access and encourage better care for bodies and the planet.

