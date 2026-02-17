Natracare's Safe to Flush Moist Tissues Are Now EWG VERIFIED™

New verification reinforces Natracare's commitment to safer ingredients and transparency

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natracare , the pioneering organic personal care and plastic-free period products leader, is proud to be able to include its Safe to Flush Moist Tissues in its Environmental Working Group's EWG VERIFIED™ certified group of products.

The EWG VERIFIED™ mark endorses that the ingredients of Natracare's Safe to Flush Moist Tissues have been individually subjected to stringent reviews by EWG scientists and met all of EWG's strictest standards for transparency and health. It is important for both consumers and retailers that products are scrutinized and validated by independent organizations like the Environmental Working Group (EWG) because it adds a trusted layer of scientific review that helps cut through marketing claims and ensures higher standards for safety and transparency. Third-party validation builds confidence, reduces risk and empowers smarter purchasing decisions grounded in credible, health-focused criteria.

Natracare's Safe to Flush Moist Tissues do not contain any ingredients on EWG's "unacceptable list" and, therefore, adhere to their stringent standards for health. Listed under EWG's Skin Deep® program, the Safe to Flush Moist Tissues are made with ingredients that "do not pose significant human health concerns," which is comforting to consumers. With this new verification, Natracare's Safe to Flush Moist Tissues now join the brand's organic baby wipes and organic makeup remover wipes, which were previously verified as meeting EWG's strictest health standards.

Natracare Safe to Flush Moist Tissues are a revolutionary product made from totally chlorine-free 100% paper tissue and meticulously designed with organic and natural ingredients. Certified COSMOS Natural, the product is free of plastics, binders, synthetic fibers and chemicals of concern, embodying the company's commitment to purity and sustainability. Sourced from wood pulp derived from sustainably managed forests, the moist tissue is infused with COSMOS-certified organic and natural ingredients, making the whole moist tissue 99.7% certified natural-origin ingredients, aligning seamlessly with Natracare's ethos of environmental stewardship. Additionally, Natracare Safe to Flush moist tissues are third-party tested.

Susie Hewson, owner and founder of Natracare, states, "Natracare pursued the EWG VERIFIED™ certification for our Safe to Flush Moist Tissues to further showcase our commitment to products that are nontoxic, sustainable and ethical."

EWG's Skin Deep® database has been a practical resource for consumers seeking to avoid exposure to chemicals of concern in personal care products for almost two decades. Building on that effort, the EWG VERIFIED™ mark exemplifies to consumers that Natracare's Safe to Flush Moist Tissues meet EWG's strictest criteria for health and is an important addition to Natracare's other awards and certifications .

To learn more about Natracare's EWG verification, visit www.ewg.org .

ABOUT NATRACARE

Founded in 1989 by environmental activist Susie Hewson, Natracare has been pioneering organic, plastic-free period and personal care products for more than three decades, helping redefine safe, sustainable care for our bodies and our living planet. As the first brand to introduce a commercially available certified-organic option to conventional period products, Natracare set a new industry standard grounded in transparency, health and environmental responsibility. Natracare products are made with organic and natural materials and are designed to be kinder to skin and to the planet.

The brand holds leading certifications and accreditations, including Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), COSMOS Organic and COSMOS Natural, Nordic Ecolabel, USDA Biobased, the Seedling Mark for compostability, Vegan and EWG Verified™ status for select products, validating its commitment to rigorous ethical, environmental and health standards. Natracare is also a Certified B Corp. As a member of 1% for the Planet, the company donates one percent of its annual turnover to environmental causes.

Natracare's mission is to drive change to ensure access to organic and sustainable period and personal care products by putting people and planet first. Natracare is not just a brand; it's a movement. Learn more at www.natracare.com .

