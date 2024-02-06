Natracare's Organic Cleansing Makeup Remover Wipes Achieve Environmental Working Group (EWG) Certification

The EWG certification is the most recent award touting Natracare's dedication to producing products that meet the highest standards for health and environmental impact.

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natracare , a leading provider of plastic-free period products made with certified organic cotton, proudly announces that its COSMOS Organic Certified Cleansing Makeup Remover Wipes have received certification from the Environmental Working Group (EWG).

The prestigious EWG certification reinforces Natracare's commitment to providing consumers with safe, environmentally positive options. Natracare's organic baby wipes were the pioneering product to achieve EWG certification, and the addition of their Organic Cleansing Makeup Remover Wipes, further exemplifies the brand's dedication to producing high quality eco-friendly products.

Natracare's Organic Cleansing Makeup Remover Wipes are made with 100% certified organic cotton and infused with organic and natural ingredients, ensuring a gentle and effective cleansing experience. The wipes are free from chemicals of concern, artificial fragrances and unnecessary additives, making them suitable for sensitive skin.

EWG conducts research and gathers information about consumer products, cosmetics, energy and toxic chemicals. EWG VERIFIED ® certification recognizes that a product meets EWG's strictest standards for consumer health and indicates full transparency. Our EWG Verified mark recognizes Natracare's Organic Baby Wipes and Organic Makeup Remover Wipes meet EWG's strictest standards for health.

Natracare offers a range of plastic-free period products that are made from a few simple natural ingredients that are totally chlorine free. All the cotton Natracare uses is 100% certified organic to the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). The company's commitment to sustainability extends to its new EWG Verified Certified Organic Cleansing Makeup Remover Wipes, addressing the concerns associated with conventional makeup remover wipes.

"We are so proud to recognize the EWG Verified Cleansing Makeup Remover Wipes for sensitive skin, along with the EWG Verified Baby Wipes from Natracare," said Homer Swei, senior vice president of Healthy Living Science at the Environmental Working Group. "Earning the EWG VERIFIED mark is a significant achievement, as anyone who has read our exacting criteria can attest. The mark on packaging offers consumers a reliable and convenient way to identify the best personal care wipes in the market."

The EWG certification is one of many awards touting Natracare's dedication to producing items that meet the highest standards for health and environmental impact. To explore Natracare's various awards and certifications, visit Natracare Awards and Certifications .

For more information about Natracare's products, please visit www.natracare.com .

About Natracare:

Natracare is a pioneer in providing plastic-free and sustainable period products. With a commitment to health and the environment, Natracare offers a range of biodegradable and compostable products made with organic cotton, including tampons, pads, liners and wipes. Susie Hewson created the brand in 1989 in response to the growing risks to human health and the environment from dioxin pollution in the pulping industries from the chlorine bleaching of paper products. Natracare products are available in more than 80 countries worldwide and at select retailers from supermarket chains, co-ops, natural independents and natural health stores nationwide.

