Woman Founded: Natracare's innovative Moist Tissue is First in its Category to Attain COSMOS Natural Certification

CHICAGO, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natracare , a trailblazer in sustainable feminine hygiene products, is pleased to announce that its Safe to Flush Moist Tissue has been awarded COSMOS NATURAL certification by the Soil Association. This significant achievement exemplifies Natracare's dedication to providing environmentally conscious and responsibly sourced personal care items. To qualify for COSMOS NATURAL certification, a product's entire supply chain is considered. All ingredients must meet green chemistry principles, packaging and cleaning materials are checked and all facilities are inspected.

Natracare's Safe to Flush Moist Tissue is 100% plastic free. A revolutionary product made from 100% paper tissue, meticulously designed using organic and natural ingredients. Furthermore, the product is free of chlorine, binders and synthetic fibres, embodying the company's commitment to purity and sustainability. Sourced from wood pulp derived from sustainably managed forests, the tissue aligns seamlessly with Natracare's ethos of environmental stewardship.

COSMOS-standard General Manager Laurent Milet remarked, "Natracare proudly introduces the first moist tissues in the US to achieve COSMOS NATURAL certification, reinforcing our commitment to providing eco-friendly and ethically sourced products. As part of the COSMOS family, Natracare continues to set a new standard for natural and sustainable personal care."

The COSMOS-standard is guided by four core principles:

Promoting the use of products from organic agriculture and respecting biodiversity Using natural resources responsibly Using processing and manufacturing practices that are clean and respectful of human health and the environment Integrating and developing the concept of green chemistry

The COSMOS NATURAL certification is one of many awards touting Natracare's dedication to producing items that meet the highest standards for health and environmental impact. To explore Natracare's various awards and certifications, visit Natracare Awards and Certifications .

For more information about Natracare's products, please visit www.natracare.com .

About Natracare:

Natracare is a leading provider of eco-friendly and ethically sourced period products, committed to offering sustainable alternatives without compromising on performance or quality. With a focus on environmental stewardship and consumer well-being, Natracare continues to innovate in the personal care industry. Susie Hewson created the brand in 1989 in response to the growing risks to human health and the environment from dioxin pollution in the pulping industry from the chlorine bleaching of paper products. Natracare products are available in more than 80 countries worldwide and at select retailers in the US, including supermarket chains, co-ops, natural independents and natural health stores nationwide.

About COSMOS-standard:

The COSMOS-standard is a globally recognized certification for organic and natural cosmetics, setting rigorous criteria to ensure products meet the highest sustainability practices. Guided by principles of environmental responsibility and consumer health, COSMOS certification signifies a commitment to transparency, integrity and ecological conservation.

