NATSO Announces 2024 Board of Directors

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NATSO, representing truck stops and travel centers, is proud to announce the installation of its new slate of officers following its 2024 spring Board of Directors meeting.

Joe Zietlow, Industry and Trade Association Manager for Kwik Trip Inc., was appointed as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors. Zietlow succeeds Jim Hays, owner of Dodge City Petro, who will now serve as Immediate Past Chair. Matt Mildenberger, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mittens Travel Center, Oakley Kansas TA, was approved as Chair-Elect.

"I'm proud of the journey NATSO is on to support an increasingly diverse membership within the truck stop and travel center community, and I welcome the opportunity to lead this Board of Directors," said Zietlow. "I'm pleased to play this leadership role in 2024 as NATSO continues its great work to advance the issues that are critical to the future success of all NATSO members while delivering the resources that help travel centers to be profitable today."

"I look forward to working with Joe and the entire Board to build upon NATSO's growth and service to the truck stop and travel center industry," said NATSO President and CEO Lisa Mullings. "I also thank our Immediate Past Chair Jim Hays for his generous service to both our industry and our organization."

The NATSO Board of Directors also appointed: Debi Boffa, Chief Executive Officer of TravelCenters of America LLC; Ted Augustine, President 24/7 Travel Stores; Herb Hargraves, Chief Operating Officer for Victory Marketing, which owns Sprint Mart; and Bruce Morgan, Chief Commercial Officer of QuikTrip Inc., to its Board of Directors for 2024.

Marko Zaro, Chief Executive Officer at Road Ranger, will continue to serve as Secretary/Treasurer.

Heather DeBaillie, Vice President of Marketing for CAT Scale Company and Iowa 80 Group, also will continue to serve as the NATSO Foundation Chairman of the Board in 2024.

The complete 2024 NATSO Board of Directors includes:

Joe Zietlow, Chairman of the Board, Kwik Trip, Inc.

Jim Hays, Immediate Past Chair, Dodge City Petro

Matt Mildenberger, Chair Elect, Mittens Travel Center, Oakley Kansas TA

Heather DeBaillie, NATSO Foundation, Chairman of the Board, CAT Scale Co. and Iowa 80 Group

Lisa Mullings, President and CEO, NATSO, representing America's truck stops and travel centers

Marko Zaro, Secretary/Treasurer, Road Ranger

Ted Augustine, At-Large Director, 24/7 Travel Stores

Debi Boffa, Chain Director, TravelCenters of America LLC

Damon Borden, At-Larger Director, Broadway Truck Stops

Ted Giles, Allied Director, Wynn's Grain & Spice

Herb Hargraves, At-Large, Sprint Mart

Victoria Hendon, At-Large Director, Danny's Truck Wash & Service Center

Frank Love, Chain Director, Love's Operating Companies, Inc.

Bruce Morgan, Chain Director, QuikTrip Corp.

Andy Richard, At-Large Director, Sapp Bros. Inc.

Raina Shoemaker, At-Large Director, Shoemaker's Travel Centers

Elizabeth Waring, At-Large Director, Busy Bee

David Young, Allied Director, Valvoline

