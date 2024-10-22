NATSO Announces Appointment of Gary Hoogeveen, President of Pilot Energy, to Its Board of Directors

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NATSO, representing the nation's truck stops and travel centers, today announced that Gary Hoogeveen, President of Pilot Energy, has been appointed to the association's Board of Directors. Following the appointment of Hoogeveen, the Board will consist of 19 Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Gary Hoogeveen to our Board of Directors," said NATSO President and CEO Lisa Mullings. "Gary's deep experience in the energy sector will be invaluable to NATSO and its membership as we pursue our member-driven policy priorities in the coming year as part of our mission to serve the nation's truck stops and travel center industry."

"NATSO has been the voice of our industry for more than 60 years, and I'm honored to be appointed to their Board of Directors," said Gary Hoogeveen, President of Pilot Energy. "I look forward to being part of the conversation to drive education, innovation and progress on behalf of our industry."

Hoogeveen was named President of Pilot Energy in April 2024, and oversees the company's integrated fuel supply chain, including upstream infrastructure and asset management, business development, procurement, logistics, and transportation. In addition, he and his team lead the ongoing development and innovation of electric and alternative energy solutions.

Previously, Hoogeveen served as the President and CEO of Rocky Mountain Power. He also was President of Kern River Gas Transmission Company for four years and has held various leadership positions at Berkshire Hathaway Energy since 2000.

Hoogeveen currently serves on the Salt Lake City Chamber of Commerce Board of Governors, the EDCUtah Board of Advisors, the Envision Utah Board of Directors and the Utah Sports Commission Board of Trustees.

Hoogeveen earned a Bachelor of Science degree in physics from the University of Northern Iowa and a Ph.D. in space physics from Rice University.

The complete 2024 NATSO Board of Directors includes:

Joe Zietlow, Chairman of the Board, Kwik Trip, Inc.

Jim Hays, Immediate Past Chair, Dodge City Petro

Matt Mildenberger, Chair Elect, Mittens Travel Center, Oakley Kansas TA

Heather DeBaillie, NATSO Foundation, Chairman of the Board, CAT Scale Co. and Iowa 80 Group

Lisa Mullings, President and CEO, NATSO, representing America's truck stops and travel centers

Marko Zaro, Secretary/Treasurer, Road Ranger

Ted Augustine, At-Large Director, 24/7 Travel Stores

Debi Boffa, Chain Director, Travel Centers of America

Damon Borden, At-Larger Director, Broadway Truck Stops

Ted Giles, Allied Director, Wynn's Grain & Spice

Herb Hargraves, At-Large, Sprint Mart

Victoria Hendon, At-Large Director, Danny's Truck Wash & Service Center

Gary Hoogeveen, Chain Director, Pilot Energy

Frank Love, Chain Director, Love's Operating Companies, Inc.

Bruce Morgan, Chain Director, QuikTrip Corp.

Andrew Richard, At-Large Director, Sapp Bros. Inc.

Raina Shoemaker, At-Large Director, Shoemaker's Travel Centers

Elizabeth Waring, At-Large Director, Busy Bee

David Young, Allied Director, Valvoline

About NATSO

NATSO is the trade association of America's travel plaza and truck stop industry. Founded in 1960, NATSO represents the industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as the official source of information on the diverse travel plaza and truck stop industry; provides education to its members; conducts an annual convention and trade show; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate. Contact: Tiffany Wlazlowski Neuman, Vice President, Public Affairs. 202-365-9459

SOURCE NATSO, Inc.