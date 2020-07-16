NATSO, Love's Travel Stops Thank Congresswoman Kendra Horn for Commitment to Travel Plaza Industry

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NATSO, representing the nation's travel plazas and truckstops, today thanked U.S. Congresswoman Kendra Horn for visiting the Love's Travel Stop in Choctaw, Okla., to learn about the extensive measures taken by the truckstop and travel plaza industry to safeguard employees and customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congresswoman Horn, representing Oklahoma's 5th Congressional District, was briefed on the various operational changes Love's has implemented to help ensure the health and safety of its more than 19,000 employees who serve customers across 41 states.

Travel plazas and truckstops face unique challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, all while helping keep America's heroic truck drivers on the road delivering food and essential medical supplies throughout the country. Companies such as Love's that have locations in multiple states also have had to comply with hundreds of differing state and local guidelines for social distancing and other recommended safety practices.

"The travel center industry has navigated health and safety requirements from all levels of government to ensure that its locations are in compliance with state and local orders," said NATSO President and CEO Lisa Mullings. "We are proud of how NATSO members like Love's have risen to the occasion to serve their communities, motorists and truck drivers during this pandemic. We join Love's in thanking Congresswoman Horn who has demonstrated time and again that she is a true friend to the travel plaza industry, and we are grateful for this opportunity to share the hard work of our industry and its employees with her."

"In Oklahoma and across the country, Love's Travel Stops are a staple on the road. Love's is headquartered here in Oklahoma's Fifth District, and today I was glad to see the pro-active safety measures they've put into place to protect travelers and their employees," said Congresswoman Kendra Horn. "We can save lives and reignite the economy by following public health recommendations and taking precautions, including wearing masks. Love's is working hard to protect the travel community, and I am happy to have them as a partner in our fight against COVID-19."

The Department of Homeland Security declared truckstops and travel plazas as essential businesses in its Guidance on Essential Critical Infrastructure workforce. Truckstops and travel plazas across the United States remained open during the pandemic while complying with all state and local orders to ensure that travelers and truck drivers had places to find fuel, food and rest.

The travel plaza and truckstop industry continues to take precautions to protect the health and safety of its employees and customers. In addition to following recommended guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization, truckstops and travel plazas have increased cleaning and sanitization efforts and implemented social distancing protocols throughout their locations. These include implementing face mask policies, installing plexiglass at retail counters, regularly cleaning high-touch surfaces, including fuel dispensers, and upgrading to touchless technology. The industry also has adjusted food offerings to include more grab-and-go options as well as curbside pickup.

About NATSO

NATSO is the trade association of America's travel plaza and truckstop industry. Founded in 1960, NATSO represents the industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as the official source of information on the diverse travel plaza and truckstop industry; provides education to its members; conducts an annual convention and trade show; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate.

About Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores

Love's Travel Stops is the nation's industry-leading travel stop network with more than 520 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 26,000 people. Love's provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love's has more than 390 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations. Love's and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love's is committed to providing customers with "Clean Places, Friendly Faces" at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com.

